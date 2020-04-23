Stop the anarchy - Grassy park CPF

Streaming issues? Report here
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Podcast
Guest : Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum |



Political analysis

23 April 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Angelo Fick |  Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) in Johannesburg| 

Reaction as Premier

23 April 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government |

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on South Africa’s continued measures to contain the
spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.

Disaster Risk Management volunteer numbers receive a welcome boos

23 April 2020 8:31 PM

23 April 2020 8:31 PM

Guest : JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
                              Town |

The City of Cape Town has started utilising the services of some of its newest Disaster
Risk Management Volunteers.
The volunteer corps has been an essential cog in the operational wheel of the City’s
COVID-19 response, and recently, their numbers received an additional boost through
the recruitment of Neighbourhood Watch members as volunteers.
In terms of the National Disaster Act, Neighbourhood Watches cannot perform their
mandated duties in their communities, which is why the City made the offer for
members of accredited NHWs who are willing, to join the ranks of the DRMC volunteers
instead.

Beautiful News

22 April 2020 10:03 PM

Guest : Solomon Mugutso

Where do you belong? Solomon Mugutso, a 42-year-old artist, was forced to leave his
home in Zimbabwe. When he relocated to South Africa, he struggled to find a space
that welcomed him. He felt displaced. But soon enough, he discovered more people like
him. Using art, Mugutso began creating a space where people could explore their
backgrounds and connect with each other.
Mugutso has exhibited in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and even across the seas in Sweden.
In 2019, he was the Most Recommended Artist at the Rosebank Rotary Arts Festival.

Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport?

22 April 2020 9:49 PM

22 April 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Dr Henning Gericke | Sport Psychologist |
             Scott Canny | CEO at BET.co.za |

Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport? Identity Pride, or is it the
real Opioid of the People?

Motoring with Melinda: Toyota's virtual report on state of Motoring & CoTY Jaguar iPace

22 April 2020 9:28 PM

22 April 2020 9:28 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will share the name of the 2020 COTY competition winner and what came out of
Toyota's virtual report on state of motoring earlier today. Welcome back!
The 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year competition
South Africa’s premiere motoring journalists have voted. So too have members of the
public. And all these votes have been tallied to decide who takes the crown of the 2020
AutoTrader South African Car of the Year competition.

New 'coronavirus grant' to help desperate South Africans - Black Sash responds

22 April 2020 9:09 PM

22 April 2020 9:09 PM

Guest : Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker | National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash |

Addressing the nation on the evening of Tuesday 21 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa
said that R500 billion will be spent to ensure that South African households do not go
hungry during the financial turmoil brought on by the deadly virus.
Ramaphosa saiid that ensuring that South Africans don’t go hungry was the number one
priority. He said that the national bailout would be funded by several other global
institutions such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

COVID-19: Community Screening and Testing

22 April 2020 8:52 PM

Guest : Dwayne Evans | Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War
Memorial Hospital for Children |

Amid a drastic rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, authorities in the Western
Cape are ramping up screening and testing on Monday.
Healthcare workers were expected to descend on areas across the City of Cape Town,
the Southern Cape, Cape Winelands, and the West Coast.
In the fight against the coronavirus, the provincial govt health dept has embarking on an
active project through the COVID-19 Community Screening and Testing programme to
try to find people who might need testing and further healthcare help (as part of the
containment strategy of the pandemic, which is the purpose of the extended lockdown.

Will rats head to people's homes in search of food?

22 April 2020 8:40 PM

22 April 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Dr Georgies Mgode | Research Fellow at Pest Management Centre at Sokoine
University of Agriculture (SUA) |

The COVID-19 pandemic has commanded a new way of life, and not just for people —
even Chicago’s rat population has been affected.
Yet another unintended consequence of social distancing is something none of us are
looking forward to: armies of rats invading and streets and even, possibly, our homes.

