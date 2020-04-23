Reaction as Premier

Guest : Dwayne Evans | Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War

Memorial Hospital for Children |



Amid a drastic rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, authorities in the Western

Cape are ramping up screening and testing on Monday.

Healthcare workers were expected to descend on areas across the City of Cape Town,

the Southern Cape, Cape Winelands, and the West Coast.

In the fight against the coronavirus, the provincial govt health dept has embarking on an

active project through the COVID-19 Community Screening and Testing programme to

try to find people who might need testing and further healthcare help (as part of the

containment strategy of the pandemic, which is the purpose of the extended lockdown.

