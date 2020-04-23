Political analysis

Guest : Angelo Fick | Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) in Johannesburg|
Guest : Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government |
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on South Africa’s continued measures to contain the
spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.
Guest : Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum |
Guest : JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
Town |
The City of Cape Town has started utilising the services of some of its newest Disaster
Risk Management Volunteers.
The volunteer corps has been an essential cog in the operational wheel of the City’s
COVID-19 response, and recently, their numbers received an additional boost through
the recruitment of Neighbourhood Watch members as volunteers.
In terms of the National Disaster Act, Neighbourhood Watches cannot perform their
mandated duties in their communities, which is why the City made the offer for
members of accredited NHWs who are willing, to join the ranks of the DRMC volunteers
instead.
Guest : Solomon Mugutso
Where do you belong? Solomon Mugutso, a 42-year-old artist, was forced to leave his
home in Zimbabwe. When he relocated to South Africa, he struggled to find a space
that welcomed him. He felt displaced. But soon enough, he discovered more people like
him. Using art, Mugutso began creating a space where people could explore their
backgrounds and connect with each other.
Mugutso has exhibited in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and even across the seas in Sweden.
In 2019, he was the Most Recommended Artist at the Rosebank Rotary Arts Festival.
Guest : Dr Henning Gericke | Sport Psychologist |
Scott Canny | CEO at BET.co.za |
Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport? Identity Pride, or is it the
real Opioid of the People?
Guest : Melinda Ferguson
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will share the name of the 2020 COTY competition winner and what came out of
Toyota's virtual report on state of motoring earlier today. Welcome back!
The 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year competition
South Africa’s premiere motoring journalists have voted. So too have members of the
public. And all these votes have been tallied to decide who takes the crown of the 2020
AutoTrader South African Car of the Year competition.
Guest : Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker | National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash |
Addressing the nation on the evening of Tuesday 21 April, President Cyril Ramaphosa
said that R500 billion will be spent to ensure that South African households do not go
hungry during the financial turmoil brought on by the deadly virus.
Ramaphosa saiid that ensuring that South Africans don’t go hungry was the number one
priority. He said that the national bailout would be funded by several other global
institutions such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
Guest : Dwayne Evans | Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War
Memorial Hospital for Children |
Amid a drastic rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, authorities in the Western
Cape are ramping up screening and testing on Monday.
Healthcare workers were expected to descend on areas across the City of Cape Town,
the Southern Cape, Cape Winelands, and the West Coast.
In the fight against the coronavirus, the provincial govt health dept has embarking on an
active project through the COVID-19 Community Screening and Testing programme to
try to find people who might need testing and further healthcare help (as part of the
containment strategy of the pandemic, which is the purpose of the extended lockdown.
Guest : Dr Georgies Mgode | Research Fellow at Pest Management Centre at Sokoine
University of Agriculture (SUA) |
The COVID-19 pandemic has commanded a new way of life, and not just for people —
even Chicago’s rat population has been affected.
Yet another unintended consequence of social distancing is something none of us are
looking forward to: armies of rats invading and streets and even, possibly, our homes.