The Baxter Theatre launches Baxter Radio during lockdown

Guest : JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape

The City of Cape Town has started utilising the services of some of its newest Disaster

Risk Management Volunteers.

The volunteer corps has been an essential cog in the operational wheel of the City’s

COVID-19 response, and recently, their numbers received an additional boost through

the recruitment of Neighbourhood Watch members as volunteers.

In terms of the National Disaster Act, Neighbourhood Watches cannot perform their

mandated duties in their communities, which is why the City made the offer for

members of accredited NHWs who are willing, to join the ranks of the DRMC volunteers

instead.

