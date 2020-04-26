The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube

Streaming issues? Report here
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000. 24 April 2020 8:42 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
The Lockdown Binge - what's good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

The Baxter Theatre launches Baxter Radio during lockdown
26 April 2020 10:08 PM

26 April 2020 10:08 PM

Guest : Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre |

The Baxter Theatre Centre has introduced Baxter Radio in light of the Covid-19
lockdown in South Africa.
Top actors in Cape Town have recorded school set-works and other books and plays as
a service to schoolchildren and arts lovers during the lockdown
A total of 40 local artists have been involved to make these works available – which will
also be offered to radio stations as free content for their programming.

Nostalgia in the time of Corona

26 April 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Dr Divine Fuh | Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town |

Why are we posting old pictures of ourselves on social media. Why are we watching old
TV shows? Why are we listening to songs from your youth? Why do we hark for the past
during lockdown?

Dealing with addiction while in lockdown

26 April 2020 9:32 PM

Guest : Angelo

Heroine addict 'Angelo' talks to us about withdrawals, Strandfontein camp, and life on
the street during Covid-19.

Political analysis

23 April 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Angelo Fick |  Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research                                                  Institute (ASRI) in Johannesburg| 

Reaction as Premier

23 April 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government |

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on South Africa’s continued measures to contain the
spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.

Stop the anarchy - Grassy park CPF

23 April 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum |

Disaster Risk Management volunteer numbers receive a welcome boos
23 April 2020 8:31 PM

23 April 2020 8:31 PM

Guest : JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
                              Town |

The City of Cape Town has started utilising the services of some of its newest Disaster
Risk Management Volunteers.
The volunteer corps has been an essential cog in the operational wheel of the City’s
COVID-19 response, and recently, their numbers received an additional boost through
the recruitment of Neighbourhood Watch members as volunteers.
In terms of the National Disaster Act, Neighbourhood Watches cannot perform their
mandated duties in their communities, which is why the City made the offer for
members of accredited NHWs who are willing, to join the ranks of the DRMC volunteers
instead.

Beautiful News

22 April 2020 10:03 PM

Guest : Solomon Mugutso

Where do you belong? Solomon Mugutso, a 42-year-old artist, was forced to leave his
home in Zimbabwe. When he relocated to South Africa, he struggled to find a space
that welcomed him. He felt displaced. But soon enough, he discovered more people like
him. Using art, Mugutso began creating a space where people could explore their
backgrounds and connect with each other.
Mugutso has exhibited in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and even across the seas in Sweden.
In 2019, he was the Most Recommended Artist at the Rosebank Rotary Arts Festival.

Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport?
22 April 2020 9:49 PM

22 April 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Dr Henning Gericke | Sport Psychologist |
             Scott Canny | CEO at BET.co.za |

Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport? Identity Pride, or is it the
real Opioid of the People?

Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism

Local Politics

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Local Business

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

EWN Highlights

Taxi carrying 11 adults, 11 kids caught during lockdown roadblock

26 April 2020 7:05 PM

SA lab company in hot water with Lesotho paper over alleged fake news

26 April 2020 4:44 PM

Police officer who made 'Prophet Muhammad' comment to be brought to book

26 April 2020 4:19 PM

