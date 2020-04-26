The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Founder at Africa.film |
Guest : Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre |
The Baxter Theatre Centre has introduced Baxter Radio in light of the Covid-19
lockdown in South Africa.
Top actors in Cape Town have recorded school set-works and other books and plays as
a service to schoolchildren and arts lovers during the lockdown
A total of 40 local artists have been involved to make these works available – which will
also be offered to radio stations as free content for their programming.
Guest : Dr Divine Fuh | Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town |
Why are we posting old pictures of ourselves on social media. Why are we watching old
TV shows? Why are we listening to songs from your youth? Why do we hark for the past
during lockdown?
Guest : Angelo
Heroine addict 'Angelo' talks to us about withdrawals, Strandfontein camp, and life on
the street during Covid-19.
Guest : Angelo Fick | Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) in Johannesburg|
Guest : Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government |
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on South Africa’s continued measures to contain the
spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.
Guest : Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum |
Guest : JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
Town |
The City of Cape Town has started utilising the services of some of its newest Disaster
Risk Management Volunteers.
The volunteer corps has been an essential cog in the operational wheel of the City’s
COVID-19 response, and recently, their numbers received an additional boost through
the recruitment of Neighbourhood Watch members as volunteers.
In terms of the National Disaster Act, Neighbourhood Watches cannot perform their
mandated duties in their communities, which is why the City made the offer for
members of accredited NHWs who are willing, to join the ranks of the DRMC volunteers
instead.
Guest : Solomon Mugutso
Where do you belong? Solomon Mugutso, a 42-year-old artist, was forced to leave his
home in Zimbabwe. When he relocated to South Africa, he struggled to find a space
that welcomed him. He felt displaced. But soon enough, he discovered more people like
him. Using art, Mugutso began creating a space where people could explore their
backgrounds and connect with each other.
Mugutso has exhibited in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and even across the seas in Sweden.
In 2019, he was the Most Recommended Artist at the Rosebank Rotary Arts Festival.
Guest : Dr Henning Gericke | Sport Psychologist |
Scott Canny | CEO at BET.co.za |
Will sport ever return? What are we missing with live sport? Identity Pride, or is it the
real Opioid of the People?