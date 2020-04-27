Book brief: Brothers in War and Peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new SA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: HSRC Covid- 19 Survey
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
The financial effect of the lockdown on the middle class -
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:10
The correct way to protect yourself using PPE as we go into Level Four Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4546, with 87 deaths Another death is reported in the Western Cape. 26 April 2020 8:48 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Book brief: Brothers in War and Peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new SA

Book brief: Brothers in War and Peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new SA

Abraham and Constand Viljoen were identical twins who took starkly different paths in life. One was a deeply religious man, who opposed apartheid; the other was a man of war, who became head of the SADF. 

But together they would play a crucial role in preventing South Africa from descending into civil war. 

In the early 1990s, Constand came out of retirement to head the Afrikaner Volksfront, which opposed the negotiations with the ANC and made plans for military action. Realizing that war would destroy their country, Abraham approached his estranged brother and urged him to consider the alternative: talks with the ANC. What followed was a series of secret meetings and negotiations that ultimately prevented civil war. Brothers in War and Peace documents the crucial yet largely unheralded role the Viljoen brothers played in ensuring peace in South Africa. Based on interviews with the brothers and other key political figures, the book gives new insights into a time when the country’s future was on a knife-edge. 

Dennis Cruywagen joins us on the line to talk about the book - Brothers in war and peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new South Africa 



Lockdown check-in: Phillip Owira

27 April 2020 6:13 PM
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports

27 April 2020 6:02 PM

In a normal year South Africans bet billions of rands on the outcomes of horse races, football matches, and numbers games. By 2023, one report estimated this number would hit R11.1 billion. 

But Covid-19 has brought most traditional forms of betting to a grinding halt. All but the most mundane or obscure sporting events and races are off the cards, and retail outlets that traded in offline numbers games are shuttered. 

Instead of soccer and horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports 

The Lockdown Binge - what's good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube

26 April 2020 10:31 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film Publicist 

The Baxter Theatre launches Baxter Radio during lockdown

26 April 2020 10:08 PM

Guest : Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre |

The Baxter Theatre Centre has introduced Baxter Radio in light of the Covid-19
lockdown in South Africa.
Top actors in Cape Town have recorded school set-works and other books and plays as
a service to schoolchildren and arts lovers during the lockdown
A total of 40 local artists have been involved to make these works available – which will
also be offered to radio stations as free content for their programming.

Nostalgia in the time of Corona

26 April 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Dr Divine Fuh | Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town |

Why are we posting old pictures of ourselves on social media. Why are we watching old
TV shows? Why are we listening to songs from your youth? Why do we hark for the past
during lockdown?

Dealing with addiction while in lockdown

26 April 2020 9:32 PM

Guest : Angelo

Heroine addict 'Angelo' talks to us about withdrawals, Strandfontein camp, and life on
the street during Covid-19.

Political analysis

23 April 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Angelo Fick |  Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research                                                  Institute (ASRI) in Johannesburg| 

Reaction as Premier

23 April 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government |

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on South Africa’s continued measures to contain the
spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.

Stop the anarchy - Grassy park CPF

23 April 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum |

