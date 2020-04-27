Lockdown check-in: Phillip Owira

In a normal year South Africans bet billions of rands on the outcomes of horse races, football matches, and numbers games. By 2023, one report estimated this number would hit R11.1 billion.
But Covid-19 has brought most traditional forms of betting to a grinding halt. All but the most mundane or obscure sporting events and races are off the cards, and retail outlets that traded in offline numbers games are shuttered.
Instead of soccer and horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports
Abraham and Constand Viljoen were identical twins who took starkly different paths in life. One was a deeply religious man, who opposed apartheid; the other was a man of war, who became head of the SADF.
But together they would play a crucial role in preventing South Africa from descending into civil war.
In the early 1990s, Constand came out of retirement to head the Afrikaner Volksfront, which opposed the negotiations with the ANC and made plans for military action. Realizing that war would destroy their country, Abraham approached his estranged brother and urged him to consider the alternative: talks with the ANC. What followed was a series of secret meetings and negotiations that ultimately prevented civil war. Brothers in War and Peace documents the crucial yet largely unheralded role the Viljoen brothers played in ensuring peace in South Africa. Based on interviews with the brothers and other key political figures, the book gives new insights into a time when the country’s future was on a knife-edge.
Dennis Cruywagen joins us on the line to talk about the book - Brothers in war and peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new South Africa
Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film PublicistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre |
The Baxter Theatre Centre has introduced Baxter Radio in light of the Covid-19
lockdown in South Africa.
Top actors in Cape Town have recorded school set-works and other books and plays as
a service to schoolchildren and arts lovers during the lockdown
A total of 40 local artists have been involved to make these works available – which will
also be offered to radio stations as free content for their programming.
Guest : Dr Divine Fuh | Lecturer in Social Anthropology at University of Cape Town |
Why are we posting old pictures of ourselves on social media. Why are we watching old
TV shows? Why are we listening to songs from your youth? Why do we hark for the past
during lockdown?
Guest : Angelo
Heroine addict 'Angelo' talks to us about withdrawals, Strandfontein camp, and life on
the street during Covid-19.
Guest : Angelo Fick | Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) in Johannesburg|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government |
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on South Africa’s continued measures to contain the
spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown.
Guest : Phillip Bam | Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum |LISTEN TO PODCAST