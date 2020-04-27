Beautiful News

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Noma Moyo - Project manager at School in a Box
Today at 07:07
Health Dept briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 07:20
UCT support to students for online learning which gets going from today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 08:07
Saving SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Today at 08:21
South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
What are your rights as a consumer with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest news from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
View all Local
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
View all Politics
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Beautiful News

Beautiful News



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports

27 April 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The correct way to protect yourself using PPE as we go into Level Four Lockdown

27 April 2020 9:32 PM

Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |

We laughed at President Ramaphosa, but he was actually correct?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The financial effect of the lockdown on the middle class -

27 April 2020 9:12 PM

Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
                                            Debt Advisors 

Today, a pandemic threatens the middle, a disease that hits above the belt ...
Covid-19 doesn't distinguish between classes but the aftermath will certainly distinguish
itself by hurting the middle-class mass stuck in the middle.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Results from HSRC Covid- 19 Survey

27 April 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Dr Saahier Parker | Chief Researcher at the Centre for Science Technology
                                             and Innovation Indicators (CeSTII) unit at Human Sciences                                                     Research Council |

The Human Science Research Council (HSRC) has released its second report on how the
lockdown has affected residents.
The Council conducted a survey on a number of issues related to the lockdown such as
Contact with people during the lockdown, Risk perception, Access to food and chronic
medication and Financial impact of the lock down amongst others.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown check-in: Phillip Owira

27 April 2020 6:13 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports

27 April 2020 6:02 PM

In a normal year South Africans bet billions of rands on the outcomes of horse races, football matches, and numbers games. By 2023, one report estimated this number would hit R11.1 billion. 

But Covid-19 has brought most traditional forms of betting to a grinding halt. All but the most mundane or obscure sporting events and races are off the cards, and retail outlets that traded in offline numbers games are shuttered. 

Instead of soccer and horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book brief: Brothers in War and Peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new SA

27 April 2020 5:57 PM

Abraham and Constand Viljoen were identical twins who took starkly different paths in life. One was a deeply religious man, who opposed apartheid; the other was a man of war, who became head of the SADF. 

But together they would play a crucial role in preventing South Africa from descending into civil war. 

In the early 1990s, Constand came out of retirement to head the Afrikaner Volksfront, which opposed the negotiations with the ANC and made plans for military action. Realizing that war would destroy their country, Abraham approached his estranged brother and urged him to consider the alternative: talks with the ANC. What followed was a series of secret meetings and negotiations that ultimately prevented civil war. Brothers in War and Peace documents the crucial yet largely unheralded role the Viljoen brothers played in ensuring peace in South Africa. Based on interviews with the brothers and other key political figures, the book gives new insights into a time when the country’s future was on a knife-edge. 

Dennis Cruywagen joins us on the line to talk about the book - Brothers in war and peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube

26 April 2020 10:31 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film Publicist 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Baxter Theatre launches Baxter Radio during lockdown

26 April 2020 10:08 PM

Guest : Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre |

The Baxter Theatre Centre has introduced Baxter Radio in light of the Covid-19
lockdown in South Africa.
Top actors in Cape Town have recorded school set-works and other books and plays as
a service to schoolchildren and arts lovers during the lockdown
A total of 40 local artists have been involved to make these works available – which will
also be offered to radio stations as free content for their programming.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday)

Local Opinion Politics

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

EWN Highlights

DA lays criminal charges against Zikalala after Freedom Day event

27 April 2020 7:56 PM

People caught without masks forced to sweep streets in Madagascar

27 April 2020 6:37 PM

Eastern Cape facing protective gear supply issues for health workers

27 April 2020 5:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA