Beautiful News

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |
We laughed at President Ramaphosa, but he was actually correct?
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
Debt Advisors
Today, a pandemic threatens the middle, a disease that hits above the belt ...
Covid-19 doesn't distinguish between classes but the aftermath will certainly distinguish
itself by hurting the middle-class mass stuck in the middle.
Guest : Dr Saahier Parker | Chief Researcher at the Centre for Science Technology
and Innovation Indicators (CeSTII) unit at Human Sciences Research Council |
The Human Science Research Council (HSRC) has released its second report on how the
lockdown has affected residents.
The Council conducted a survey on a number of issues related to the lockdown such as
Contact with people during the lockdown, Risk perception, Access to food and chronic
medication and Financial impact of the lock down amongst others.
In a normal year South Africans bet billions of rands on the outcomes of horse races, football matches, and numbers games. By 2023, one report estimated this number would hit R11.1 billion.
But Covid-19 has brought most traditional forms of betting to a grinding halt. All but the most mundane or obscure sporting events and races are off the cards, and retail outlets that traded in offline numbers games are shuttered.
Instead of soccer and horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports
Abraham and Constand Viljoen were identical twins who took starkly different paths in life. One was a deeply religious man, who opposed apartheid; the other was a man of war, who became head of the SADF.
But together they would play a crucial role in preventing South Africa from descending into civil war.
In the early 1990s, Constand came out of retirement to head the Afrikaner Volksfront, which opposed the negotiations with the ANC and made plans for military action. Realizing that war would destroy their country, Abraham approached his estranged brother and urged him to consider the alternative: talks with the ANC. What followed was a series of secret meetings and negotiations that ultimately prevented civil war. Brothers in War and Peace documents the crucial yet largely unheralded role the Viljoen brothers played in ensuring peace in South Africa. Based on interviews with the brothers and other key political figures, the book gives new insights into a time when the country’s future was on a knife-edge.
Dennis Cruywagen joins us on the line to talk about the book - Brothers in war and peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new South Africa
Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film PublicistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Fahiem Stellenboom | Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre |
The Baxter Theatre Centre has introduced Baxter Radio in light of the Covid-19
lockdown in South Africa.
Top actors in Cape Town have recorded school set-works and other books and plays as
a service to schoolchildren and arts lovers during the lockdown
A total of 40 local artists have been involved to make these works available – which will
also be offered to radio stations as free content for their programming.