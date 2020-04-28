Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Demand for wills increases & divorces may spike too

The coronavirus has brought a big increase in the demand for wills as the spectre of death hangs over the world.
In Australia, the demand for wills soared by 300% in March, according to one report. There has also been a sharp increase in the demand for wills in the United States, while the BBC reports of wills being signed on car bonnets and witnessed through windows as Brits rush to complete wills – while still complying with strict legal requirements.
In South Africa, the demand for wills in South Africa has also increased, according to one of the country’s biggest wills and estates administration providers.
Capital Legacy says that the virus has caused people to confront death in a way that’s spurring a demand for wills.
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit: www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |
Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned
his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months
after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father
Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly
sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of
his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.
Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and
Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation
headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Guest : Stuart Jones | Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) |
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.
Guest : Mark van der Heever | Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health |
Western Cape Government has embarked on a massive community testing and
screening initiative in areas with a high risk for community transmission.
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |
We laughed at President Ramaphosa, but he was actually correct?
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
Debt Advisors
Today, a pandemic threatens the middle, a disease that hits above the belt ...
Covid-19 doesn't distinguish between classes but the aftermath will certainly distinguish
itself by hurting the middle-class mass stuck in the middle.
Guest : Dr Saahier Parker | Chief Researcher at the Centre for Science Technology
and Innovation Indicators (CeSTII) unit at Human Sciences Research Council |
The Human Science Research Council (HSRC) has released its second report on how the
lockdown has affected residents.
The Council conducted a survey on a number of issues related to the lockdown such as
Contact with people during the lockdown, Risk perception, Access to food and chronic
medication and Financial impact of the lock down amongst others.