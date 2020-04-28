Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Demand for wills increases & divorces may spike too

The coronavirus has brought a big increase in the demand for wills as the spectre of death hangs over the world.



In Australia, the demand for wills soared by 300% in March, according to one report. There has also been a sharp increase in the demand for wills in the United States, while the BBC reports of wills being signed on car bonnets and witnessed through windows as Brits rush to complete wills – while still complying with strict legal requirements.



In South Africa, the demand for wills in South Africa has also increased, according to one of the country’s biggest wills and estates administration providers.

Capital Legacy says that the virus has caused people to confront death in a way that’s spurring a demand for wills.







