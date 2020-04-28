Father Lapsley reflects on 30th Anniversary of letter bomb sent to him

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Pineapple prices up 80%
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Orca pod spotted in False Bay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave Hurwitz
Today at 07:07
Tourism Minister on Economic Cluster briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane
Today at 07:20
Police union fears over Covid-19 cop shop shut downs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Skommere - General Secretary at South African Police Union
Today at 08:07
Competition Commission takes action on Dischem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele - Commissioner at Competition Commission
Today at 08:21
Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What should education in SA look like post covid-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 10:08
Addressing the Covid 19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Geffen, Dr - General Practitioner at ...
Today at 10:33
Gift of the Givers rolls out their drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Naeem Kathrada - One of the organisers from Gift of the Givers
Today at 10:45
Century City feed a family Initiative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Koetser - CEO Century city convention centre and hotel
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35 with 1,778 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 33 to 35. 28 April 2020 7:48 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators Professor Guy Richards at Wits University explains the who, what, when, and whys of using ventilators for Covid-19 patients. 28 April 2020 3:20 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Father Lapsley reflects on 30th Anniversary of letter bomb sent to him

Father Lapsley reflects on 30th Anniversary of letter bomb sent to him

Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |

Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned
his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months
after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father
Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly
sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of
his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.
Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and
Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation
headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

'If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work' - on gender & inequality in times of pandemic

28 April 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Dr Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
                                             Mandela University |

Anthropologist Dr Rose Boswell joins me on the line this evening to discuss a
fascinating think-piece she wrote in Corona Times.net recently entitled ‘If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work’ - the article tackles crucial questions about gender and inequality in times of pandemic.

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change tracks COVID19 social fracture

28 April 2020 9:18 PM

Guest : Stuart Jones | Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) |

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.

What's the difference between Isolation and Quarantine - WCHD explains

28 April 2020 8:33 PM

Guest : Mark van der Heever | Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health |

Western Cape Government has embarked on a massive community testing and
screening initiative in areas with a high risk for community transmission. 

Beautiful News

27 April 2020 9:59 PM
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports

27 April 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

The correct way to protect yourself using PPE as we go into Level Four Lockdown

27 April 2020 9:32 PM

Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |

We laughed at President Ramaphosa, but he was actually correct?

The financial effect of the lockdown on the middle class -

27 April 2020 9:12 PM

Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
                                            Debt Advisors 

Today, a pandemic threatens the middle, a disease that hits above the belt ...
Covid-19 doesn't distinguish between classes but the aftermath will certainly distinguish
itself by hurting the middle-class mass stuck in the middle.

Results from HSRC Covid- 19 Survey

27 April 2020 8:40 PM

Guest : Dr Saahier Parker | Chief Researcher at the Centre for Science Technology
                                             and Innovation Indicators (CeSTII) unit at Human Sciences                                                     Research Council |

The Human Science Research Council (HSRC) has released its second report on how the
lockdown has affected residents.
The Council conducted a survey on a number of issues related to the lockdown such as
Contact with people during the lockdown, Risk perception, Access to food and chronic
medication and Financial impact of the lock down amongst others.

Lockdown check-in: Phillip Owira

27 April 2020 6:13 PM
Trending

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

Local World

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UN: SA's ban on sale of alcohol during lockdown contributed to low GBV stats
28 April 2020 8:55 PM

28 April 2020 8:55 PM

SA mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen
28 April 2020 8:40 PM

28 April 2020 8:40 PM

Agri SA: Land Bank's financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector
28 April 2020 7:40 PM

28 April 2020 7:40 PM

