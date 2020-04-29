Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |



Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned

his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months

after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father

Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly

sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of

his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.

Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and

Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation

headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

arrow_forward