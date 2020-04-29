Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

Guest : Sanusha Naidu
Guest : Dr Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
Mandela University |
Anthropologist Dr Rose Boswell joins me on the line this evening to discuss a
fascinating think-piece she wrote in Corona Times.net recently entitled ‘If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work’ - the article tackles crucial questions about gender and inequality in times of pandemic.
Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |
Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned
his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months
after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father
Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly
sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of
his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.
Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and
Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation
headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Guest : Stuart Jones | Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) |
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.
Guest : Mark van der Heever | Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health |
Western Cape Government has embarked on a massive community testing and
screening initiative in areas with a high risk for community transmission.
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |
We laughed at President Ramaphosa, but he was actually correct?
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
Debt Advisors
Today, a pandemic threatens the middle, a disease that hits above the belt ...
Covid-19 doesn't distinguish between classes but the aftermath will certainly distinguish
itself by hurting the middle-class mass stuck in the middle.