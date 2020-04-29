Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Work online with talented SA musicians
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Schalk van der Merwe - Creator at BandwithPro
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
School re-opening announcement expected today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 07:20
Food parcels not being received
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez - Western Cape MEC for Social Development
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Edcon: what next?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Sello Alcock
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Latest Local
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
What SA's car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA's entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
'It wasn't inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he's filing for business rescue. 29 April 2020 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

Guest : Sanusha Naidu



Open Line : Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

29 April 2020 9:55 PM
'If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work' - on gender & inequality in times of pandemic

28 April 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Dr Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
                                             Mandela University |

Anthropologist Dr Rose Boswell joins me on the line this evening to discuss a
fascinating think-piece she wrote in Corona Times.net recently entitled ‘If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work’ - the article tackles crucial questions about gender and inequality in times of pandemic.

Father Lapsley reflects on 30th Anniversary of letter bomb sent to him

28 April 2020 9:36 PM

Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |

Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned
his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months
after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father
Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly
sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of
his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.
Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and
Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation
headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change tracks COVID19 social fracture

28 April 2020 9:18 PM

Guest : Stuart Jones | Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) |

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.

What's the difference between Isolation and Quarantine - WCHD explains

28 April 2020 8:33 PM

Guest : Mark van der Heever | Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health |

Western Cape Government has embarked on a massive community testing and
screening initiative in areas with a high risk for community transmission. 

Beautiful News

27 April 2020 9:59 PM
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Instead of soccer & horses, South Africans are now betting millions on simulated sports

27 April 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com

The correct way to protect yourself using PPE as we go into Level Four Lockdown

27 April 2020 9:32 PM

Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |

We laughed at President Ramaphosa, but he was actually correct?

The financial effect of the lockdown on the middle class -

27 April 2020 9:12 PM

Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
                                            Debt Advisors 

Today, a pandemic threatens the middle, a disease that hits above the belt ...
Covid-19 doesn't distinguish between classes but the aftermath will certainly distinguish
itself by hurting the middle-class mass stuck in the middle.

EWN Highlights

24-hour spike in COVID-19 cases, death toll breaches 100 mark

29 April 2020 9:47 PM

CTICC to become COVID-19 hospital when virus peaks in WC

29 April 2020 8:54 PM

Still no alcohol, cigarettes under level 4 lockdown - minister

29 April 2020 7:42 PM

