A pensioner on surviving the lockdown

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |



The proposed date for grades 7 & 12 to return to school is 1 June. But the final decision

will be determined by a number of factors, Minister of Basic Education, Angie

Motshekga said during a live briefing she led alongside Minister of Higher Education

and Training, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande on the revised school

calendar.

On 4 May, the Ministry, DG and DDGs, about 50 people, will return to the office to open

the sector to prepare for the reopening of schools.

After extensive meetings, the COVID-19 Learner Support programme was created aimed

at limiting the impact of the lockdown to the school calendar. The initiative is part of

the broader efforts to prevent a total loss of school year.

