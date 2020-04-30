A pensioner on surviving the lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:31
Pentagon officially releases 'declassified' UFO videos
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Kosmetos - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
Evan Robinson - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Where in the province has Covid-19 spread? WC govt launches dashboard The Western Cape has launched a Covid-19 dashboard, mapping the spread of the virus in the province. 30 April 2020 7:33 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46. 30 April 2020 7:10 PM
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19? Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4. 30 April 2020 5:35 PM
View all Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
View all Business
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
A pensioner on surviving the lockdown

A pensioner on surviving the lockdown

Guest : Trish Conradie | listener at CapeTalk |



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

There is no planet B. This singer calls on the world to face the music

30 April 2020 9:09 PM

Guest : Sarah Robyn Farrell | Founder at TransparenCI ZA |

At the heart of the universe there is music. The call of a bird, the rustle of leaves and the
crash of waves all culminate to compose nature’s symphony. But the noise of
destruction makes Mother Earth’s songs difficult to hear. So how do you get people to
listen?
Environmentalist Sarah Farrell’s solution is to sing a new tune for the future. From
rampant consumerism to the extinction of species, her songs highlight pressing issues
around the globe while providing sustainable solutions and cathartic release.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to school dates set with matrics and grade 7s first to return after Covid-19 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:42 PM

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |

The proposed date for grades 7 & 12 to return to school is 1 June. But the final decision
will be determined by a number of factors, Minister of Basic Education, Angie
Motshekga said during a live briefing she led alongside Minister of Higher Education
and Training, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande on the revised school
calendar.
On 4 May, the Ministry, DG and DDGs, about 50 people, will return to the office to open
the sector to prepare for the reopening of schools.
After extensive meetings, the COVID-19 Learner Support programme was created aimed
at limiting the impact of the lockdown to the school calendar. The initiative is part of
the broader efforts to prevent a total loss of school year.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

29 April 2020 10:04 PM

Guest : Sanusha Naidu

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line : Reaction to Level 4 Regulations

29 April 2020 9:55 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work' - on gender & inequality in times of pandemic

28 April 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Dr Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
                                             Mandela University |

Anthropologist Dr Rose Boswell joins me on the line this evening to discuss a
fascinating think-piece she wrote in Corona Times.net recently entitled ‘If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work’ - the article tackles crucial questions about gender and inequality in times of pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Father Lapsley reflects on 30th Anniversary of letter bomb sent to him

28 April 2020 9:36 PM

Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |

Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned
his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months
after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father
Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly
sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of
his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.
Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and
Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation
headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change tracks COVID19 social fracture

28 April 2020 9:18 PM

Guest : Stuart Jones | Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) |

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the difference between Isolation and Quarantine - WCHD explains

28 April 2020 8:33 PM

Guest : Mark van der Heever | Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health |

Western Cape Government has embarked on a massive community testing and
screening initiative in areas with a high risk for community transmission. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News

27 April 2020 9:59 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[THIS JUST IN] SA's confirms 297 new Covid-19 cases. Deaths remain at 103

Local

Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA