Back to school dates set with matrics and grade 7s first to return after Covid-19 lockdown

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |
The proposed date for grades 7 & 12 to return to school is 1 June. But the final decision
will be determined by a number of factors, Minister of Basic Education, Angie
Motshekga said during a live briefing she led alongside Minister of Higher Education
and Training, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande on the revised school
calendar.
On 4 May, the Ministry, DG and DDGs, about 50 people, will return to the office to open
the sector to prepare for the reopening of schools.
After extensive meetings, the COVID-19 Learner Support programme was created aimed
at limiting the impact of the lockdown to the school calendar. The initiative is part of
the broader efforts to prevent a total loss of school year.
Guest : Sarah Robyn Farrell | Founder at TransparenCI ZA |
At the heart of the universe there is music. The call of a bird, the rustle of leaves and the
crash of waves all culminate to compose nature’s symphony. But the noise of
destruction makes Mother Earth’s songs difficult to hear. So how do you get people to
listen?
Environmentalist Sarah Farrell’s solution is to sing a new tune for the future. From
rampant consumerism to the extinction of species, her songs highlight pressing issues
around the globe while providing sustainable solutions and cathartic release.
Guest : Trish Conradie | listener at CapeTalk |
Guest : Sanusha Naidu
Guest : Dr Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
Mandela University |
Anthropologist Dr Rose Boswell joins me on the line this evening to discuss a
fascinating think-piece she wrote in Corona Times.net recently entitled ‘If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work’ - the article tackles crucial questions about gender and inequality in times of pandemic.
Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |
Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned
his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months
after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father
Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly
sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of
his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.
Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and
Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation
headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Guest : Stuart Jones | Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) |
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.
Guest : Mark van der Heever | Spokesperson at Provincial Department of Health |
Western Cape Government has embarked on a massive community testing and
screening initiative in areas with a high risk for community transmission.