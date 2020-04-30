Overcoming guilt during lockdown

Guest : Talya Ressel
Guest : John Kosmetos | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |
Evan Robinson | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |
Earlier this week (on Monday) the United States Department of Defense officially
released three videos depicting encounters between Navy pilots and unidentified aerial
phenomena.
(These events occurred in 2004 and 2015, but the videos did not publicly surface until
The New York Times included them with a front-page story about the Pentagon’s
“mysterious UFO program” in 2017).
The Navy previously acknowledged that the videos are authentic, but the Pentagon
never authorized them for release.
Now it has.
The clips were recorded in 2004 and 2015 by infrared cameras on US Navy aircraft and
show what the Pentagon calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” - oblong objects appears
to move through the sky in unusual ways. Pilots can be heard on the videos marveling at
their speed, sudden movements, how they seem to rotate in mid-air and fly into a
substantial headwind with ease.
Guest : Andre Viljoen | founder and owner at Woodstock Brewery |
South Africa’s strict nationwide lockdown having kept the country indoors for almost four weeks, every non-essential business has had to close its doors.
The restaurant industry is one that’s been hit the hardest, resulting in immediate job
losses and the scarcity of money to buy basic food.
In addition to the health crisis, South Africa has a hunger crisis on its hands and some
restaurants have picked up the cudgels to feed those who need it most.
From Beer to Soup. One of Cape Town’s most well-known beer brands, Woodstock
Brewery, is in the process of turning its brewing facility into a soup kitchen, where it will
cook food for poverty-stricken communities.
Guest : Sarah Robyn Farrell | Founder at TransparenCI ZA |
At the heart of the universe there is music. The call of a bird, the rustle of leaves and the
crash of waves all culminate to compose nature’s symphony. But the noise of
destruction makes Mother Earth’s songs difficult to hear. So how do you get people to
listen?
Environmentalist Sarah Farrell’s solution is to sing a new tune for the future. From
rampant consumerism to the extinction of species, her songs highlight pressing issues
around the globe while providing sustainable solutions and cathartic release.
Guest : Trish Conradie | listener at CapeTalk |
Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |
The proposed date for grades 7 & 12 to return to school is 1 June. But the final decision
will be determined by a number of factors, Minister of Basic Education, Angie
Motshekga said during a live briefing she led alongside Minister of Higher Education
and Training, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande on the revised school
calendar.
On 4 May, the Ministry, DG and DDGs, about 50 people, will return to the office to open
the sector to prepare for the reopening of schools.
After extensive meetings, the COVID-19 Learner Support programme was created aimed
at limiting the impact of the lockdown to the school calendar. The initiative is part of
the broader efforts to prevent a total loss of school year.
Guest : Sanusha Naidu
Guest : Dr Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
Mandela University |
Anthropologist Dr Rose Boswell joins me on the line this evening to discuss a
fascinating think-piece she wrote in Corona Times.net recently entitled ‘If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work’ - the article tackles crucial questions about gender and inequality in times of pandemic.
Guest : Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories |
Father Michael Lapsley is a former South African anti-apartheid activist who has turned
his personal tragedy into a clarion call for peace and forgiveness. In 1990, three months
after the release of Nelson Mandela, the ruling De Klerk Government sent Father
Lapsley a parcel containing two religious’ magazines. Inside one of them was a highly
sophisticated bomb. When Lapsley opened the magazine, the explosion blew off both of
his hands, destroyed one eye and burned him severely.
Father Lapsley went on to work at the Trauma Center for Victims of Violence and
Torture in Cape Town, which assisted the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation
headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.