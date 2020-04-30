From Beer to Soup Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy

Guest : John Kosmetos | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |

Earlier this week (on Monday) the United States Department of Defense officially

released three videos depicting encounters between Navy pilots and unidentified aerial

phenomena.

(These events occurred in 2004 and 2015, but the videos did not publicly surface until

The New York Times included them with a front-page story about the Pentagon’s

“mysterious UFO program” in 2017).

The Navy previously acknowledged that the videos are authentic, but the Pentagon

never authorized them for release.

Now it has.

The clips were recorded in 2004 and 2015 by infrared cameras on US Navy aircraft and

show what the Pentagon calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” - oblong objects appears

to move through the sky in unusual ways. Pilots can be heard on the videos marveling at

their speed, sudden movements, how they seem to rotate in mid-air and fly into a

substantial headwind with ease.

