World press freedom day 2020

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film publicist |



A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the

very best new shows that is on offer.



The final season of This Country is finished, Tiger King left you suitably baffled,

and Killing Eve is drip-feeding us portions of season three a mere once a week – and

meanwhile you’ve probably caught up on that one show you always meant to get

around to. What to do now? Twiddle your thumbs?



Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from

hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to

help you beat that #Quarantineblues!



Film publicist Kevin Kriedemann joins me on the line now for the most popular

streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden gems you need to

start streaming immediately

arrow_forward