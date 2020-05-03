Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Covid-19 threat to SA media
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Lockdown impact on Early Childhood Development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Eric Atmore - Director of the Centre for ECD and Professor of Education Policy Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:25
Interview: Mayor Dan Plato on lockdown 4 and plight of homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dan Plato - Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Mariner's Wharf crippled by covid-19 lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stanley Dorman
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Live crossing to the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves-Grumpy and Runt
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-How real is retirement
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Edu feature with UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month... 1 May 2020 7:08 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban... 1 May 2020 12:42 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
View all Politics
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under l... 1 May 2020 2:06 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown

Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown

Guest : Dr Imthiaz Hoosen | Psychiatrist at Islamic Medical Association of South
                                              Africa |

It is understandable to feel vulnerable or overwhelmed reading or hearing news about
the outbreak.
This is a stressful time for everyone and for those who suffer from anxiety and
depression - the impact has been magnified.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Lockdown: Keeping faith during Ramadan & other religious observances

3 May 2020 11:10 PM

Guests : Reverend Les Ruhrmund | Reverend at St Michaels Catholic Church |
               Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie |

For many, faith is an extremely important part of life and even more so in times of
crisis.

A moving sermon, celebratory service, community prayers and even coming together at
a church bazaar can provide inspiration and comfort when the world is filled with
anxiety and uncertainty.


With the nationwide lockdown still in place (albeit on level 4) and places of worship
closed, religious groups about the city — and the world — have been forced to find
innovative ways to keep faith alive at a time when social distancing, quarantine and
staying at home is the new reality.


From pre-recorded videos, social media live streams and more, some have had to
befriend technology, while others have relied on discipline and daily practices.


Reverend Les Ruhrmund from St Michaels Catholic Church and Moulana Abdul Khaliq
Allie joins me on the line for a chat on Keeping faith in the time of lockdown.

Cape Town Lockdown Binge: 3 May 2020

3 May 2020 10:09 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film publicist |

A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new shows that is on offer.

The final season of This Country is finished, Tiger King left you suitably baffled,
and Killing Eve is drip-feeding us portions of season three a mere once a week – and
meanwhile you’ve probably caught up on that one show you always meant to get
around to. What to do now? Twiddle your thumbs?

Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!

Film publicist Kevin Kriedemann joins me on the line now for the most popular
streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden gems you need to
start streaming immediately

How to boost your immune system as we await Covid-19 vaccine

3 May 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Dr Adrian Morris

With COVID-19 still a threat and the flu and other bugs lurking, it important that we
keep our immune systems strong at all costs so that it can mount a strong defense to
keep you from getting sick.

Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. To be
clear, just eating the right diet won't make you immune to coronavirus.

You should still stick with the latest recommendations for your area: staying indoors, wearing a face mask when you go out, avoiding close contact with others. But during this pandemic, we need all the help we can get!

World press freedom day 2020

3 May 2020 9:37 PM

Guest : William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa |

Today marks World Press Freedom Day. South Africa is amongst the countries that pride
themselves of press freedom.
World Press Freedom Day urges citizens from across the globe to celebrate the
fundamental principles of press freedom and to assess the state of said freedom
throughout the world.
In addition, citizens are called on to defend the media from attacks on their
independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of
duty.

Pentagon officially releases 'declassified' UFO videos

30 April 2020 10:09 PM

Guest : John Kosmetos | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |
              Evan Robinson | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |

Earlier this week (on Monday) the United States Department of Defense officially
released three videos depicting encounters between Navy pilots and unidentified aerial
phenomena.
(These events occurred in 2004 and 2015, but the videos did not publicly surface until
The New York Times included them with a front-page story about the Pentagon’s
“mysterious UFO program” in 2017).
The Navy previously acknowledged that the videos are authentic, but the Pentagon
never authorized them for release.
Now it has.
The clips were recorded in 2004 and 2015 by infrared cameras on US Navy aircraft and
show what the Pentagon calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” - oblong objects appears
to move through the sky in unusual ways. Pilots can be heard on the videos marveling at
their speed, sudden movements, how they seem to rotate in mid-air and fly into a
substantial headwind with ease.

From Beer to Soup Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy

30 April 2020 10:04 PM

Guest : Andre Viljoen | founder and owner at Woodstock Brewery |

South Africa’s strict nationwide lockdown having kept the country indoors for almost four weeks, every non-essential business has had to close its doors.
The restaurant industry is one that’s been hit the hardest, resulting in immediate job
losses and the scarcity of money to buy basic food.
In addition to the health crisis, South Africa has a hunger crisis on its hands and some
restaurants have picked up the cudgels to feed those who need it most.
From Beer to Soup. One of Cape Town’s most well-known beer brands, Woodstock
Brewery, is in the process of turning its brewing facility into a soup kitchen, where it will
cook food for poverty-stricken communities.

Overcoming guilt during lockdown

30 April 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : Talya Ressel

There is no planet B. This singer calls on the world to face the music

30 April 2020 9:09 PM

Guest : Sarah Robyn Farrell | Founder at TransparenCI ZA |

At the heart of the universe there is music. The call of a bird, the rustle of leaves and the
crash of waves all culminate to compose nature’s symphony. But the noise of
destruction makes Mother Earth’s songs difficult to hear. So how do you get people to
listen?
Environmentalist Sarah Farrell’s solution is to sing a new tune for the future. From
rampant consumerism to the extinction of species, her songs highlight pressing issues
around the globe while providing sustainable solutions and cathartic release.

A pensioner on surviving the lockdown

30 April 2020 8:52 PM

Guest : Trish Conradie | listener at CapeTalk |

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 6783, with 131 deaths

Local

Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

Business Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

Non-compliance with lockdown regulations won’t be tolerated, warns MEC Mazibuko

4 May 2020 6:34 AM

Tanzania's Magufuli sees 'sabotage' in virus numbers

4 May 2020 5:58 AM

Trump relaunches campaign with vaccine promise, vision of 'incredible' future

4 May 2020 5:51 AM

