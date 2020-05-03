How to boost your immune system as we await Covid-19 vaccine

Guest : Dr Adrian Morris
With COVID-19 still a threat and the flu and other bugs lurking, it important that we
keep our immune systems strong at all costs so that it can mount a strong defense to
keep you from getting sick.
Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. To be
clear, just eating the right diet won't make you immune to coronavirus.
You should still stick with the latest recommendations for your area: staying indoors, wearing a face mask when you go out, avoiding close contact with others. But during this pandemic, we need all the help we can get!
Guests : Reverend Les Ruhrmund | Reverend at St Michaels Catholic Church |
Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie |
For many, faith is an extremely important part of life and even more so in times of
crisis.
A moving sermon, celebratory service, community prayers and even coming together at
a church bazaar can provide inspiration and comfort when the world is filled with
anxiety and uncertainty.
With the nationwide lockdown still in place (albeit on level 4) and places of worship
closed, religious groups about the city — and the world — have been forced to find
innovative ways to keep faith alive at a time when social distancing, quarantine and
staying at home is the new reality.
From pre-recorded videos, social media live streams and more, some have had to
befriend technology, while others have relied on discipline and daily practices.
Reverend Les Ruhrmund from St Michaels Catholic Church and Moulana Abdul Khaliq
Allie joins me on the line for a chat on Keeping faith in the time of lockdown.
Guest : Dr Imthiaz Hoosen | Psychiatrist at Islamic Medical Association of South
Africa |
It is understandable to feel vulnerable or overwhelmed reading or hearing news about
the outbreak.
This is a stressful time for everyone and for those who suffer from anxiety and
depression - the impact has been magnified.
Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film publicist |
A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new shows that is on offer.
The final season of This Country is finished, Tiger King left you suitably baffled,
and Killing Eve is drip-feeding us portions of season three a mere once a week – and
meanwhile you’ve probably caught up on that one show you always meant to get
around to. What to do now? Twiddle your thumbs?
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!
Film publicist Kevin Kriedemann joins me on the line now for the most popular
streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden gems you need to
start streaming immediately
Guest : William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa |
Today marks World Press Freedom Day. South Africa is amongst the countries that pride
themselves of press freedom.
World Press Freedom Day urges citizens from across the globe to celebrate the
fundamental principles of press freedom and to assess the state of said freedom
throughout the world.
In addition, citizens are called on to defend the media from attacks on their
independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of
duty.
Guest : John Kosmetos | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |
Evan Robinson | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |
Earlier this week (on Monday) the United States Department of Defense officially
released three videos depicting encounters between Navy pilots and unidentified aerial
phenomena.
(These events occurred in 2004 and 2015, but the videos did not publicly surface until
The New York Times included them with a front-page story about the Pentagon’s
“mysterious UFO program” in 2017).
The Navy previously acknowledged that the videos are authentic, but the Pentagon
never authorized them for release.
Now it has.
The clips were recorded in 2004 and 2015 by infrared cameras on US Navy aircraft and
show what the Pentagon calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” - oblong objects appears
to move through the sky in unusual ways. Pilots can be heard on the videos marveling at
their speed, sudden movements, how they seem to rotate in mid-air and fly into a
substantial headwind with ease.
Guest : Andre Viljoen | founder and owner at Woodstock Brewery |
South Africa’s strict nationwide lockdown having kept the country indoors for almost four weeks, every non-essential business has had to close its doors.
The restaurant industry is one that’s been hit the hardest, resulting in immediate job
losses and the scarcity of money to buy basic food.
In addition to the health crisis, South Africa has a hunger crisis on its hands and some
restaurants have picked up the cudgels to feed those who need it most.
From Beer to Soup. One of Cape Town’s most well-known beer brands, Woodstock
Brewery, is in the process of turning its brewing facility into a soup kitchen, where it will
cook food for poverty-stricken communities.
Guest : Sarah Robyn Farrell | Founder at TransparenCI ZA |
At the heart of the universe there is music. The call of a bird, the rustle of leaves and the
crash of waves all culminate to compose nature’s symphony. But the noise of
destruction makes Mother Earth’s songs difficult to hear. So how do you get people to
listen?
Environmentalist Sarah Farrell’s solution is to sing a new tune for the future. From
rampant consumerism to the extinction of species, her songs highlight pressing issues
around the globe while providing sustainable solutions and cathartic release.
