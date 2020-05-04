Can I move? What Level 4 rules means for tenants and landlords

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert Vaccine and immunology expert Dr Melinda Suchard says the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is only going to get higher... 4 May 2020 6:09 PM
There's no compelling reason why people can't buy alcohol, says policy expert Marjana Martinic, an international expert on alcohol policy, says South Africans should be allowed to buy booze and drink it at ho... 4 May 2020 5:40 PM
Charly's Bakery sets up crowdfunding campaign with sweet rewards for all donors By donating towards the crowdfunding project, you qualify for a range of unique rewards and vouchers created by Charly's Bakery. 4 May 2020 4:48 PM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 4 May 2020 8:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Infrastructure spending a 'must do' for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Can I move? What Level 4 rules means for tenants and landlords

Can I move? What Level 4 rules means for tenants and landlords

Guest : Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney |

Does the move from level 5 lockdown to level 4 last week mean that people will be
permitted to move home?
It’s a question which tenants, new homeowners, landlords and removals companies
desperately want answered.



Here's what to do if you can’t make your monthly car repayments

4 May 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Sebastian Alexanderson | founder at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant|

If you've missed a recent payment on your auto loan because of the coronavirus -- or
you think you might miss a car payment soon -- you're not alone.
Typically, missing a car payment can damage your credit score or even lead to the bank
repossessing your vehicle.
Most lenders are sympathetic to the current situation, but take heed: the worst thing you
can do is ignore the problem and assume it'll all work out

Evergreen Shave for the Brave

4 May 2020 8:56 PM

Guest : Cobus Bedeker | Development director at Evergreen Retirement Village |

You’ve been clapping, singing and hooting your appreciation for South Africa’s frontline
workers every evening at 8pm, but are you willing to shave your head for these heroes,
or at least dye your hair green in solidarity?
That’s the challenge that’s been thrown down by Evergreen Lifestyle, a leading player in
the retirement industry, which has declared a call to action to not only fellow business
leaders, but to everyone in South Africa who is staying safe at home but is eager to
demonstrate visible support for those essential services workers who put their lives on
the line every day when they go to work.

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Non-alcoholic gin and beer is flying off the shelves under SA’s booze lockdown

4 May 2020 8:44 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


The sale of craft non-alcoholic beer and gin and tonics has skyrocketed during South
Africa’s hard lockdown.
Under South Africa’s lockdown regulations, the unconditional sale of liquor will only be
permitted when the country reaches Level 2 of its "risk adjusted strategy" to fight Covid19. But products with less than 0.5% alcohol - officially classified as alcohol-free in the
Liquor Products Act - are still allowed. And a few, mainly in the craft sector, have been
quick to capitalise.

Lockdown: Keeping faith during Ramadan & other religious observances

3 May 2020 11:10 PM

Guests : Reverend Les Ruhrmund | Reverend at St Michaels Catholic Church |
               Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie |

For many, faith is an extremely important part of life and even more so in times of
crisis.

A moving sermon, celebratory service, community prayers and even coming together at
a church bazaar can provide inspiration and comfort when the world is filled with
anxiety and uncertainty.


With the nationwide lockdown still in place (albeit on level 4) and places of worship
closed, religious groups about the city — and the world — have been forced to find
innovative ways to keep faith alive at a time when social distancing, quarantine and
staying at home is the new reality.


From pre-recorded videos, social media live streams and more, some have had to
befriend technology, while others have relied on discipline and daily practices.


Reverend Les Ruhrmund from St Michaels Catholic Church and Moulana Abdul Khaliq
Allie joins me on the line for a chat on Keeping faith in the time of lockdown.

Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown

3 May 2020 10:41 PM

Guest : Dr Imthiaz Hoosen | Psychiatrist at Islamic Medical Association of South
                                              Africa |

It is understandable to feel vulnerable or overwhelmed reading or hearing news about
the outbreak.
This is a stressful time for everyone and for those who suffer from anxiety and
depression - the impact has been magnified.

Cape Town Lockdown Binge: 3 May 2020

3 May 2020 10:09 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film publicist |

A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new shows that is on offer.

The final season of This Country is finished, Tiger King left you suitably baffled,
and Killing Eve is drip-feeding us portions of season three a mere once a week – and
meanwhile you’ve probably caught up on that one show you always meant to get
around to. What to do now? Twiddle your thumbs?

Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!

Film publicist Kevin Kriedemann joins me on the line now for the most popular
streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden gems you need to
start streaming immediately

How to boost your immune system as we await Covid-19 vaccine

3 May 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Dr Adrian Morris

With COVID-19 still a threat and the flu and other bugs lurking, it important that we
keep our immune systems strong at all costs so that it can mount a strong defense to
keep you from getting sick.

Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. To be
clear, just eating the right diet won't make you immune to coronavirus.

You should still stick with the latest recommendations for your area: staying indoors, wearing a face mask when you go out, avoiding close contact with others. But during this pandemic, we need all the help we can get!

World press freedom day 2020

3 May 2020 9:37 PM

Guest : William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa |

Today marks World Press Freedom Day. South Africa is amongst the countries that pride
themselves of press freedom.
World Press Freedom Day urges citizens from across the globe to celebrate the
fundamental principles of press freedom and to assess the state of said freedom
throughout the world.
In addition, citizens are called on to defend the media from attacks on their
independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of
duty.

Pentagon officially releases 'declassified' UFO videos

30 April 2020 10:09 PM

Guest : John Kosmetos | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |
              Evan Robinson | Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up |

Earlier this week (on Monday) the United States Department of Defense officially
released three videos depicting encounters between Navy pilots and unidentified aerial
phenomena.
(These events occurred in 2004 and 2015, but the videos did not publicly surface until
The New York Times included them with a front-page story about the Pentagon’s
“mysterious UFO program” in 2017).
The Navy previously acknowledged that the videos are authentic, but the Pentagon
never authorized them for release.
Now it has.
The clips were recorded in 2004 and 2015 by infrared cameras on US Navy aircraft and
show what the Pentagon calls “unidentified aerial phenomena” - oblong objects appears
to move through the sky in unusual ways. Pilots can be heard on the videos marveling at
their speed, sudden movements, how they seem to rotate in mid-air and fly into a
substantial headwind with ease.

Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

EWN Highlights

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Masked and standing apart, the world creeps out of lockdown

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

