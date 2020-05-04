'Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass'

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:15
Locked down extended Ismail Lagerdien
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Ismael Lagardien
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 21:31
The print media might not survive Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Why we need paintbrushes and pastries now more than ever
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death r... 5 May 2020 7:17 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Has coronavirus given us an opportunity to redress the balance in education? John Maytham speaks to UWC professor Mmaki Jantjies about the glaring inequalities in the country's education system. 5 May 2020 5:46 PM
View all Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Tonight with Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
'Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass'

'Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass'

Guest : Ashley Forbes

Mkhonto we Sizwe commander Ashley Forbes was just 24 when, on 14 December 1988,
he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on Robben Island after being convicted
under section 29 of the Internal Security Act. The trial lasted 65 days, and during his
detention, Forbes was tortured by notorious security policeman, Warrant Officer Jeff
Benzien, who would practice a form of waterboarding on the prisoners. Here, Forbes
reflects on Covid-19, lockdown, and his time on Robben Island.



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Can I move? What Level 4 rules means for tenants and landlords

4 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney

Does the move from level 5 lockdown to level 4 last week mean that people will be
permitted to move home?
It’s a question which tenants, new homeowners, landlords and removals companies
desperately want answered.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's what to do if you can't make your monthly car repayments

4 May 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Sebastian Alexanderson | founder at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant

If you've missed a recent payment on your auto loan because of the coronavirus -- or
you think you might miss a car payment soon -- you're not alone.
Typically, missing a car payment can damage your credit score or even lead to the bank
repossessing your vehicle.
Most lenders are sympathetic to the current situation, but take heed: the worst thing you
can do is ignore the problem and assume it'll all work out

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Evergreen Shave for the Brave

4 May 2020 8:56 PM

Guest : Cobus Bedeker | Development director at Evergreen Retirement Village

You’ve been clapping, singing and hooting your appreciation for South Africa’s frontline
workers every evening at 8pm, but are you willing to shave your head for these heroes,
or at least dye your hair green in solidarity?
That’s the challenge that’s been thrown down by Evergreen Lifestyle, a leading player in
the retirement industry, which has declared a call to action to not only fellow business
leaders, but to everyone in South Africa who is staying safe at home but is eager to
demonstrate visible support for those essential services workers who put their lives on
the line every day when they go to work.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Non-alcoholic gin and beer is flying off the shelves under SA's booze lockdown

4 May 2020 8:44 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


The sale of craft non-alcoholic beer and gin and tonics has skyrocketed during South
Africa’s hard lockdown.
Under South Africa’s lockdown regulations, the unconditional sale of liquor will only be
permitted when the country reaches Level 2 of its "risk adjusted strategy" to fight Covid19. But products with less than 0.5% alcohol - officially classified as alcohol-free in the
Liquor Products Act - are still allowed. And a few, mainly in the craft sector, have been
quick to capitalise.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: Keeping faith during Ramadan & other religious observances

3 May 2020 11:10 PM

Guests : Reverend Les Ruhrmund | Reverend at St Michaels Catholic Church |
               Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie |

For many, faith is an extremely important part of life and even more so in times of
crisis.

A moving sermon, celebratory service, community prayers and even coming together at
a church bazaar can provide inspiration and comfort when the world is filled with
anxiety and uncertainty.


With the nationwide lockdown still in place (albeit on level 4) and places of worship
closed, religious groups about the city — and the world — have been forced to find
innovative ways to keep faith alive at a time when social distancing, quarantine and
staying at home is the new reality.


From pre-recorded videos, social media live streams and more, some have had to
befriend technology, while others have relied on discipline and daily practices.


Reverend Les Ruhrmund from St Michaels Catholic Church and Moulana Abdul Khaliq
Allie joins me on the line for a chat on Keeping faith in the time of lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown

3 May 2020 10:41 PM

Guest : Dr Imthiaz Hoosen | Psychiatrist at Islamic Medical Association of South
                                              Africa |

It is understandable to feel vulnerable or overwhelmed reading or hearing news about
the outbreak.
This is a stressful time for everyone and for those who suffer from anxiety and
depression - the impact has been magnified.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Lockdown Binge: 3 May 2020

3 May 2020 10:09 PM

Guest : Kevin Kriedemann | Film publicist

A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new shows that is on offer.

The final season of This Country is finished, Tiger King left you suitably baffled,
and Killing Eve is drip-feeding us portions of season three a mere once a week – and
meanwhile you’ve probably caught up on that one show you always meant to get
around to. What to do now? Twiddle your thumbs?

Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat that #Quarantineblues!

Film publicist Kevin Kriedemann joins me on the line now for the most popular
streaming picks for this week to uplift or distract you and then hidden gems you need to
start streaming immediately

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to boost your immune system as we await Covid-19 vaccine

3 May 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Dr Adrian Morris

With COVID-19 still a threat and the flu and other bugs lurking, it important that we
keep our immune systems strong at all costs so that it can mount a strong defense to
keep you from getting sick.

Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong. To be
clear, just eating the right diet won't make you immune to coronavirus.

You should still stick with the latest recommendations for your area: staying indoors, wearing a face mask when you go out, avoiding close contact with others. But during this pandemic, we need all the help we can get!

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World press freedom day 2020

3 May 2020 9:37 PM

Guest : William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today marks World Press Freedom Day. South Africa is amongst the countries that pride
themselves of press freedom.
World Press Freedom Day urges citizens from across the globe to celebrate the
fundamental principles of press freedom and to assess the state of said freedom
throughout the world.
In addition, citizens are called on to defend the media from attacks on their
independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of
duty.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Local

Local

Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

