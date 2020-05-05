Locked down extended

DW Hour
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Neo Mashigo - Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group
Today at 05:10
Africa update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Researchers positive about possible breakthrough in fight against malaria
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Herren - Research head at International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays - lion encounters are never a good idea
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashleigh Dore
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Fita on their legal fight for cigarette sales under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
Today at 07:20
Comair clips own wings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 08:07
What SA can learn as European economies emerge from lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:22
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves -Dineplan explains the campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Greg Whitfield - Co-founder of Dineplan and Voucherplan
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
5G introduced ion SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
