The print media might not survive Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
The Street Store closing in on 1000 outlets worldwide
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Neo Mashigo - Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi Group
Today at 05:10
Africa update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Researchers positive about possible breakthrough in fight against malaria
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Herren - Research head at International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays - lion encounters are never a good idea
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashleigh Dore
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Fita on their legal fight for cigarette sales under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
Today at 07:20
Comair clips own wings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 08:07
What SA can learn as European economies emerge from lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Raymond Parsons - Economist at NWU Business School
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:22
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves -Dineplan explains the campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Greg Whitfield - Co-founder of Dineplan and Voucherplan
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
5G introduced ion SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death r... 5 May 2020 7:17 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Has coronavirus given us an opportunity to redress the balance in education? John Maytham speaks to UWC professor Mmaki Jantjies about the glaring inequalities in the country's education system. 5 May 2020 5:46 PM
View all Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
The print media might not survive Covid-19

The print media might not survive Covid-19

Guest : Prof Herman Wasserman | Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies
                                                        at University of Cape Town |

The media landscape has forever been changed with the shutting down of Associated
Media Publishing and Caxton Publishers and all the titles that fall under both
companies.
The straw that broke this camel's back was surely the impact of the lockdown.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Beautiful News

5 May 2020 10:05 PM

WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top pick will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Locked down extended

5 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist|
                Ismael Lagardien
                

Sentenced to Lockdown, regarded as "non-essential", a group of 30 South African writers
get together in a virtual Corona Collective, to pen Lockdown Extended. This historical
gem includes a list of South Africa's most celebrated and awarded fiction and nonfiction authors, including: Sisonke Msimang, Lebo Mashile, Fred Khumalo, Khaya Dlanga
and Marianne Thamm. Profound, mad, sad, insightful and also hilarious and uplifting,
each writer digs deep to find true meaning in the time of Corona.
It’s available for download from Amazon for R99

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to work: who must be screened? - FAWU responds

5 May 2020 9:43 PM

Guest : Vuka Chonco | Provincial Secretary at Food And Allied Workers Unions

The coronavirus pandemic has cultivated a growing appreciation for people who work
in grocery stores (like Pick n Pay, Checkers, Woolworths) pharmacies, fast food
joints and meat plants.
Laborers who were once considered unskilled are now “essential employees,” even
heroes to some, because they are providing the nation with food and other crucial
supplies at a time when the risk of infection is acute.
How employers and public health officials protect these workers has become a critical
issue during the outbreak. Some workers’ rights advocates fear that safety standards are
eroding at a time when they should be strengthened.
As fast-food chains start opening across the country, amid the coronavirus outbreak,
many workers feel as though they are putting their lives at risk by going to work.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass'

5 May 2020 8:48 PM

Guest : Ashley Forbes

Mkhonto we Sizwe commander Ashley Forbes was just 24 when, on 14 December 1988,
he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on Robben Island after being convicted
under section 29 of the Internal Security Act. The trial lasted 65 days, and during his
detention, Forbes was tortured by notorious security policeman, Warrant Officer Jeff
Benzien, who would practice a form of waterboarding on the prisoners. Here, Forbes
reflects on Covid-19, lockdown, and his time on Robben Island.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can I move? What Level 4 rules means for tenants and landlords

4 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney |

Does the move from level 5 lockdown to level 4 last week mean that people will be
permitted to move home?
It’s a question which tenants, new homeowners, landlords and removals companies
desperately want answered.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's what to do if you can’t make your monthly car repayments

4 May 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Sebastian Alexanderson | founder at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant|

If you've missed a recent payment on your auto loan because of the coronavirus -- or
you think you might miss a car payment soon -- you're not alone.
Typically, missing a car payment can damage your credit score or even lead to the bank
repossessing your vehicle.
Most lenders are sympathetic to the current situation, but take heed: the worst thing you
can do is ignore the problem and assume it'll all work out

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Evergreen Shave for the Brave

4 May 2020 8:56 PM

Guest : Cobus Bedeker | Development director at Evergreen Retirement Village |

You’ve been clapping, singing and hooting your appreciation for South Africa’s frontline
workers every evening at 8pm, but are you willing to shave your head for these heroes,
or at least dye your hair green in solidarity?
That’s the challenge that’s been thrown down by Evergreen Lifestyle, a leading player in
the retirement industry, which has declared a call to action to not only fellow business
leaders, but to everyone in South Africa who is staying safe at home but is eager to
demonstrate visible support for those essential services workers who put their lives on
the line every day when they go to work.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Non-alcoholic gin and beer is flying off the shelves under SA’s booze lockdown

4 May 2020 8:44 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


The sale of craft non-alcoholic beer and gin and tonics has skyrocketed during South
Africa’s hard lockdown.
Under South Africa’s lockdown regulations, the unconditional sale of liquor will only be
permitted when the country reaches Level 2 of its "risk adjusted strategy" to fight Covid19. But products with less than 0.5% alcohol - officially classified as alcohol-free in the
Liquor Products Act - are still allowed. And a few, mainly in the craft sector, have been
quick to capitalise.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: Keeping faith during Ramadan & other religious observances

3 May 2020 11:10 PM

Guests : Reverend Les Ruhrmund | Reverend at St Michaels Catholic Church |
               Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie |

For many, faith is an extremely important part of life and even more so in times of
crisis.

A moving sermon, celebratory service, community prayers and even coming together at
a church bazaar can provide inspiration and comfort when the world is filled with
anxiety and uncertainty.


With the nationwide lockdown still in place (albeit on level 4) and places of worship
closed, religious groups about the city — and the world — have been forced to find
innovative ways to keep faith alive at a time when social distancing, quarantine and
staying at home is the new reality.


From pre-recorded videos, social media live streams and more, some have had to
befriend technology, while others have relied on discipline and daily practices.


Reverend Les Ruhrmund from St Michaels Catholic Church and Moulana Abdul Khaliq
Allie joins me on the line for a chat on Keeping faith in the time of lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA