Beautiful News

Guest : Vuka Chonco | Provincial Secretary at Food And Allied Workers Unions



The coronavirus pandemic has cultivated a growing appreciation for people who work

in grocery stores (like Pick n Pay, Checkers, Woolworths) pharmacies, fast food

joints and meat plants.

Laborers who were once considered unskilled are now “essential employees,” even

heroes to some, because they are providing the nation with food and other crucial

supplies at a time when the risk of infection is acute.

How employers and public health officials protect these workers has become a critical

issue during the outbreak. Some workers’ rights advocates fear that safety standards are

eroding at a time when they should be strengthened.

As fast-food chains start opening across the country, amid the coronavirus outbreak,

many workers feel as though they are putting their lives at risk by going to work.

