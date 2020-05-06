Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19

Guest : Dr Keith Scott | Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)|



The World’s largest independent survey of drug use (Global Drug Survey Special Edition

on COVID-19) has just gone live at https://www.globaldrugsurvey.com and will discover

what impact lockdown is having on our recreational habits.

This year’s survey, which opened this week, is seeking to track changes in alcohol and

drug use during Covid-19 by asking participants how their consumption has changed as

a result of the pandemic.

The survey includes a number of opt-in questions about tensions in relationships before

and after Covid-19, and about behaviours ranging from physical abuse to being stopped

from seeing or talking to family or friends, having access to money or checking contacts

on social media.

Conducted in sixteen different languages, the GDS is the biggest survey of its kind in the

world with over 130,000 people confidentially submitting data last year.