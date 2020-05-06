Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19 Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed. 6 May 2020 12:52 PM
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19

Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19

Guest : Dr Keith Scott | Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)|

The World’s largest independent survey of drug use (Global Drug Survey Special Edition
on COVID-19) has just gone live at https://www.globaldrugsurvey.com and will discover
what impact lockdown is having on our recreational habits.
This year’s survey, which opened this week, is seeking to track changes in alcohol and
drug use during Covid-19 by asking participants how their consumption has changed as
a result of the pandemic.
The survey includes a number of opt-in questions about tensions in relationships before
and after Covid-19, and about behaviours ranging from physical abuse to being stopped
from seeing or talking to family or friends, having access to money or checking contacts
on social media.
Conducted in sixteen different languages, the GDS is the biggest survey of its kind in the
world with over 130,000 people confidentially submitting data last year.



How to root out quackery

6 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guests : George Claassen | Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch |
                Dr Nox Makunga | plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at
                                              Stellenbosch University | 

The president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina officially launched a local herbal remedy
believed can prevent and cure patients suffering from COVID-19.
The herbal remedy has been developed by Congolese Doctor, Dr. Jerome Munyagi in
partnership with the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and branded COVID
Organics. President Andry Rajaolina presented the remedy to the press on Monday.
COVID Organics contains Artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Big Island to fight against
malaria. In other parts of Africa, Artemisia is cultivated in Cameroon, Kenya,Ethiopia,
South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – all in high-altitude regions
and/or regions with a pronounced cool period.
“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing the
elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19
in Madagascar,” the president said.

The impact of Coronavirus on the insurance industry & rise in fire insurance claims?

6 May 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Wynand van Vuuren | head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance |

It is reasonable to assume that a global health crisis like the coronavirus would have
some impact on your life insurance policy acceptance and premiums…

Why is the SAHRC being prevented from investigating Strandfontein site?

6 May 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Rev Chris Nissen |SAHRC Commissioner|

Beautiful News

5 May 2020 10:05 PM

WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top pick will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.

The print media might not survive Covid-19

5 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Prof Herman Wasserman | Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies
                                                        at University of Cape Town |

The media landscape has forever been changed with the shutting down of Associated
Media Publishing and Caxton Publishers and all the titles that fall under both
companies.
The straw that broke this camel's back was surely the impact of the lockdown.

Locked down extended

5 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist|
                Ismael Lagardien
                

Sentenced to Lockdown, regarded as "non-essential", a group of 30 South African writers
get together in a virtual Corona Collective, to pen Lockdown Extended. This historical
gem includes a list of South Africa's most celebrated and awarded fiction and nonfiction authors, including: Sisonke Msimang, Lebo Mashile, Fred Khumalo, Khaya Dlanga
and Marianne Thamm. Profound, mad, sad, insightful and also hilarious and uplifting,
each writer digs deep to find true meaning in the time of Corona.
It’s available for download from Amazon for R99

Back to work: who must be screened? - FAWU responds

5 May 2020 9:43 PM

Guest : Vuka Chonco | Provincial Secretary at Food And Allied Workers Unions

The coronavirus pandemic has cultivated a growing appreciation for people who work
in grocery stores (like Pick n Pay, Checkers, Woolworths) pharmacies, fast food
joints and meat plants.
Laborers who were once considered unskilled are now “essential employees,” even
heroes to some, because they are providing the nation with food and other crucial
supplies at a time when the risk of infection is acute.
How employers and public health officials protect these workers has become a critical
issue during the outbreak. Some workers’ rights advocates fear that safety standards are
eroding at a time when they should be strengthened.
As fast-food chains start opening across the country, amid the coronavirus outbreak,
many workers feel as though they are putting their lives at risk by going to work.

'Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass'

5 May 2020 8:48 PM

Guest : Ashley Forbes

Mkhonto we Sizwe commander Ashley Forbes was just 24 when, on 14 December 1988,
he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on Robben Island after being convicted
under section 29 of the Internal Security Act. The trial lasted 65 days, and during his
detention, Forbes was tortured by notorious security policeman, Warrant Officer Jeff
Benzien, who would practice a form of waterboarding on the prisoners. Here, Forbes
reflects on Covid-19, lockdown, and his time on Robben Island.

Can I move? What Level 4 rules means for tenants and landlords

4 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guest : Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney |

Does the move from level 5 lockdown to level 4 last week mean that people will be
permitted to move home?
It’s a question which tenants, new homeowners, landlords and removals companies
desperately want answered.

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO

6 May 2020 8:30 PM

Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

6 May 2020 8:16 PM

