Guests : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
Yashimita Bhana
On video conferencing security. Parliament's Programming Committee was "Zoom
Bombed" today. Someone accessed the virtual meeting and posted porn and hurled
insults.
Guest : Lynne Arendse
Lynne Arendse is a colleague of ours. She produces for several shows, and is pretty good
at what she does. Producers, in their nature like to plan. They plan for the future. They
making contingency when plans fall through. But, there's something Lynne could not
have prepared for. She was supposed to get married tomorrow. Dress bought, venue
booked and paid for. But then, the Coronavirus comes along. Dashing her and her fiance
Xolani's plans.
A lot of people have seen their plans dashed. Are you one of them?
Guest : Dr Keith Scott | Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)|
The World’s largest independent survey of drug use (Global Drug Survey Special Edition
on COVID-19) has just gone live at https://www.globaldrugsurvey.com and will discover
what impact lockdown is having on our recreational habits.
This year’s survey, which opened this week, is seeking to track changes in alcohol and
drug use during Covid-19 by asking participants how their consumption has changed as
a result of the pandemic.
The survey includes a number of opt-in questions about tensions in relationships before
and after Covid-19, and about behaviours ranging from physical abuse to being stopped
from seeing or talking to family or friends, having access to money or checking contacts
on social media.
Conducted in sixteen different languages, the GDS is the biggest survey of its kind in the
world with over 130,000 people confidentially submitting data last year.
Guests : George Claassen | Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch |
Dr Nox Makunga | plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at
Stellenbosch University |
The president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina officially launched a local herbal remedy
believed can prevent and cure patients suffering from COVID-19.
The herbal remedy has been developed by Congolese Doctor, Dr. Jerome Munyagi in
partnership with the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and branded COVID
Organics. President Andry Rajaolina presented the remedy to the press on Monday.
COVID Organics contains Artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Big Island to fight against
malaria. In other parts of Africa, Artemisia is cultivated in Cameroon, Kenya,Ethiopia,
South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – all in high-altitude regions
and/or regions with a pronounced cool period.
“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing the
elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19
in Madagascar,” the president said.
Guest : Wynand van Vuuren | head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance |
It is reasonable to assume that a global health crisis like the coronavirus would have
some impact on your life insurance policy acceptance and premiums…
Guest : Rev Chris Nissen |SAHRC Commissioner|
Guest : Prof Herman Wasserman | Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies
at University of Cape Town |
The media landscape has forever been changed with the shutting down of Associated
Media Publishing and Caxton Publishers and all the titles that fall under both
companies.
The straw that broke this camel's back was surely the impact of the lockdown.
Guests : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist|
Ismael Lagardien
Sentenced to Lockdown, regarded as "non-essential", a group of 30 South African writers
get together in a virtual Corona Collective, to pen Lockdown Extended. This historical
gem includes a list of South Africa's most celebrated and awarded fiction and nonfiction authors, including: Sisonke Msimang, Lebo Mashile, Fred Khumalo, Khaya Dlanga
and Marianne Thamm. Profound, mad, sad, insightful and also hilarious and uplifting,
each writer digs deep to find true meaning in the time of Corona.
It’s available for download from Amazon for R99
Guest : Vuka Chonco | Provincial Secretary at Food And Allied Workers Unions
The coronavirus pandemic has cultivated a growing appreciation for people who work
in grocery stores (like Pick n Pay, Checkers, Woolworths) pharmacies, fast food
joints and meat plants.
Laborers who were once considered unskilled are now “essential employees,” even
heroes to some, because they are providing the nation with food and other crucial
supplies at a time when the risk of infection is acute.
How employers and public health officials protect these workers has become a critical
issue during the outbreak. Some workers’ rights advocates fear that safety standards are
eroding at a time when they should be strengthened.
As fast-food chains start opening across the country, amid the coronavirus outbreak,
many workers feel as though they are putting their lives at risk by going to work.