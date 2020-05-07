Video conferencing security

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:31
Safety protocol on MyCiti buses
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153. 7 May 2020 9:18 PM
[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn? John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom. 7 May 2020 6:34 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19. 7 May 2020 6:02 PM
View all Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Politics
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy. 7 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Business
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Video conferencing security

Video conferencing security

Guests : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
               Yashimita Bhana

On video conferencing security. Parliament's Programming Committee was "Zoom
Bombed" today. Someone accessed the virtual meeting and posted porn and hurled
insults.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Marriages cancelled because of coronavirus

7 May 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Lynne Arendse

Lynne Arendse is a colleague of ours. She produces for several shows, and is pretty good
at what she does. Producers, in their nature like to plan. They plan for the future. They
making contingency when plans fall through. But, there's something Lynne could not
have prepared for. She was supposed to get married tomorrow. Dress bought, venue
booked and paid for. But then, the Coronavirus comes along. Dashing her and her fiance
Xolani's plans.
A lot of people have seen their plans dashed. Are you one of them?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19

6 May 2020 10:06 PM

Guest : Dr Keith Scott | Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)|

The World's largest independent survey of drug use (Global Drug Survey Special Edition
on COVID-19) has just gone live at https://www.globaldrugsurvey.com and will discover
what impact lockdown is having on our recreational habits.
drug use during Covid-19 by asking participants how their consumption has changed as
a result of the pandemic.
a result of the pandemic.
and after Covid-19, and about behaviours ranging from physical abuse to being stopped
from seeing or talking to family or friends, having access to money or checking contacts
on social media.
on social media.
world with over 130,000 people confidentially submitting data last year.
world with over 130,000 people confidentially submitting data last year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to root out quackery

6 May 2020 9:51 PM

Guests : George Claassen | Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch |
                Dr Nox Makunga | plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at
                                              Stellenbosch University | 

The president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina officially launched a local herbal remedy
believed can prevent and cure patients suffering from COVID-19.
partnership with the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and branded COVID
Organics. President Andry Rajaolina presented the remedy to the press on Monday.
COVID Organics contains Artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Big Island to fight against
malaria. In other parts of Africa, Artemisia is cultivated in Cameroon, Kenya,Ethiopia,
South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – all in high-altitude regions
and/or regions with a pronounced cool period.
and/or regions with a pronounced cool period.
elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19
in Madagascar," the president said.
in Madagascar,” the president said.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of Coronavirus on the insurance industry & rise in fire insurance claims?

6 May 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Wynand van Vuuren | head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance |

It is reasonable to assume that a global health crisis like the coronavirus would have
some impact on your life insurance policy acceptance and premiums…

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is the SAHRC being prevented from investigating Strandfontein site?

6 May 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Rev Chris Nissen |SAHRC Commissioner|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News

5 May 2020 10:05 PM

WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top pick will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The print media might not survive Covid-19

5 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Prof Herman Wasserman | Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies
                                                        at University of Cape Town |

The media landscape has forever been changed with the shutting down of Associated
Media Publishing and Caxton Publishers and all the titles that fall under both
companies.
The straw that broke this camel's back was surely the impact of the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Locked down extended

5 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist|
                Ismael Lagardien
                

Sentenced to Lockdown, regarded as "non-essential", a group of 30 South African writers
get together in a virtual Corona Collective, to pen Lockdown Extended. This historical
gem includes a list of South Africa's most celebrated and awarded fiction and nonfiction authors, including: Sisonke Msimang, Lebo Mashile, Fred Khumalo, Khaya Dlanga
each writer digs deep to find true meaning in the time of Corona.
It's available for download from Amazon for R99
It’s available for download from Amazon for R99

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to work: who must be screened? - FAWU responds

5 May 2020 9:43 PM

Guest : Vuka Chonco | Provincial Secretary at Food And Allied Workers Unions

The coronavirus pandemic has cultivated a growing appreciation for people who work
in grocery stores (like Pick n Pay, Checkers, Woolworths) pharmacies, fast food
joints and meat plants.
heroes to some, because they are providing the nation with food and other crucial
supplies at a time when the risk of infection is acute.
supplies at a time when the risk of infection is acute.
issue during the outbreak. Some workers' rights advocates fear that safety standards are
eroding at a time when they should be strengthened.
eroding at a time when they should be strengthened.
many workers feel as though they are putting their lives at risk by going to work.
many workers feel as though they are putting their lives at risk by going to work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Nxesi urges SA to ramp up employment through technology, infrastructure

7 May 2020 8:04 PM

UN appeals for $4.7 billion more to fight virus pandemic

7 May 2020 8:01 PM

More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura

7 May 2020 6:30 PM

