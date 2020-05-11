A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

Guest : Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business
Science at Wits University
Dick Forslund | Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information &
Development Centre |
Leading South African economists have written to President Ramaphosa with proposals
to alleviate the economic burden of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the open letter to President Ramaphosa, the 76 economists, economic and business
analysts say government can do more to protect the economy and detail how.
Guest : Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films |
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on film industry - leaving cinemas
and movie theatres across the globe closed, festivals cancelled, movie releases pushed
back and leaving countless local film productions stuck.
Thankfully, artists in the film and TV industry are now allowed to return to work, albeit
under strict regulations.
The City of Cape Town will reopen the film permitting process, following the
announcement by national government to allow local production film companies to
return to work. As part of its permitting process, the City’s Film Permit Office has
developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at ensuring all film workplaces
adhere to regulations as required by the National Disaster Management Act. The
document will serve as a guideline for the film industry in dealing with Covid-19.
Guest : Joanie Fredericks | Chairperson at MPIA |
Dear Mr. President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID 19 SHOULD NOT BE USED TO WIN MORALITY BATTLES!
LIFT THE BAN ON CIGARETTE SELLING...LISTEN WHY!
COVID 19 MAKES A FEW RICH PEOPLE RICHER, THE COMMUNITY POORER & PLAYS IN
THE HANDS OF THE BLACK MARKET PUPPETEERS!
LISTEN TO 64 YEAR OLD GRANDMOTHER NADEEMA JONES AND UNDERSTAND WHY
YOUR BAN IS NOT WORKING FOR THE COMMUNITY....
R20 FOR ONE CIGARETTE????
R200 FOR ONE PACKAGE OF CIGARETTES???
NO PLEASE MR. PRESIDENT, BE THE LEADER YOU SAY YOU ARE FOR ALL OF US...
NOT JUST THE FEW RICH BUSINESSES THAT THRIVE ON THE PAIN OF A NATION.
BE THE PRESIDENT FOR ALL!
Guest : Dr Tasnim Suliman
While much of the scientific and medical community rushes to develop therapeutic
agents for COVID-19 based on clinical data, getting a better understanding of the brandnew
virus remains crucial.
That’s why it’s so important that South Africa obtained its very first known laboratory
isolate of SARS-Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on 1 April 2020, courtesy of the
collaborative efforts of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Stellenbosch
University (SU).
Guests : Mike Batley | Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre |
Golden Miles Bhudu | President at South African Prisoners Organisation |
While the number of Covid-19 infections in the country's correctional facilities
continues to grow, there have been calls for the release of non-violent inmates.
This is seen as a measure to make correctional services less congested, due to fears that
there is not enough protection for the country's inmates and as a measure to combat
the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, which are considered high-risk areas for infection.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the parole of selected categories of
sentenced inmates. In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the parole
dispensation would apply to low-risk inmates who have already served their minimum
sentence, or who would approach this period in the next five years.
Prisoners affected by this decision will not be pardoned or have their sentences
remitted, instead, they will be placed on parole and will continue to serve their
sentence under community corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry
dates.
This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for
specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted
murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.
The decision by the president could relieve correctional facilities of just under 19 000
inmates out of a population of 155 000, according to the Presidency.
The Presidency further explained that these parolees may be rearrested and ultimately
reincarcerated if they violate their release conditions.
Guest : Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press |
A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new and old shows that is on offer online.
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat the lock down blues.
City Press journalist (please let me know what the correct title is) Phumlani S Langa
joins me on the line now for the most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or
distract you and then hidden gems you need to start streaming immediately.
Guest : Jean du Toit | Head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA|
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has outlined changes to the coming tax filing
season due to the impact of the coronavirus.
In a presentation on Tuesday (5 May), SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that
the season will be comprised of three phases with a number of key changes being
made.
Guest : Sarah Nicholson | Commercial Manager at Just Money |
Motherhood isn’t easy and is considered even tougher for a new working mother. Since
working mothers don many hats, their lives are full of challenges, but a financial
problem need not be one.
Simple yet prudent financial strategies can help working mothers strengthen the
financial future of their kids. So, this Mother’s Day, while enjoying your maternity break
with your little one, there are a few financial tasks you need to focus on.
Guest : Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black |
If you want to add your voice to the campaign, click here: https://www.change.org/letusbuyalcoholonline