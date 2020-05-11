A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

Guests : Mike Batley | Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre |

Golden Miles Bhudu | President at South African Prisoners Organisation |



While the number of Covid-19 infections in the country's correctional facilities

continues to grow, there have been calls for the release of non-violent inmates.

This is seen as a measure to make correctional services less congested, due to fears that

there is not enough protection for the country's inmates and as a measure to combat

the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, which are considered high-risk areas for infection.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the parole of selected categories of

sentenced inmates. In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the parole

dispensation would apply to low-risk inmates who have already served their minimum

sentence, or who would approach this period in the next five years.

Prisoners affected by this decision will not be pardoned or have their sentences

remitted, instead, they will be placed on parole and will continue to serve their

sentence under community corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry

dates.

This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for

specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted

murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.

The decision by the president could relieve correctional facilities of just under 19 000

inmates out of a population of 155 000, according to the Presidency.

The Presidency further explained that these parolees may be rearrested and ultimately

reincarcerated if they violate their release conditions.

