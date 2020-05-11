Growing Coronavirus: UWC and SU isolate South Africa’s first Laboratory Culture Of SARS-CoV-2

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don't use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Growing Coronavirus: UWC and SU isolate South Africa's first Laboratory Culture Of SARS-CoV-2

Growing Coronavirus: UWC and SU isolate South Africa’s first Laboratory Culture Of SARS-CoV-2

Guest : Dr Tasnim Suliman

While much of the scientific and medical community rushes to develop therapeutic
agents for COVID-19 based on clinical data, getting a better understanding of the brandnew
virus remains crucial.
That’s why it’s so important that South Africa obtained its very first known laboratory
isolate of SARS-Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on 1 April 2020, courtesy of the
collaborative efforts of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Stellenbosch
University (SU).



Beautiful News

11 May 2020 10:03 PM

1) Saving lives, designing feasts, and dancing in the spotlight. This is the power of a
dream
2) 800 masterpieces from maple. Meet the luthier whose legacy will play on
3) Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her
backyard

https://www.beautifulnews.com/saving-lives-designing-feasts-and-dancing-spotlightpower-
dream
https://www.beautifulnews.com/800-masterpieces-maple-meet-luthier-whose-legacywill-
play
https://www.beautifulnews.com/lockdown-couldnt-stop-iron-mom-she-blazed-throughironman-
her-backyard

Cape Town film industry prepares to reopen

11 May 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films |

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on film industry - leaving cinemas
and movie theatres across the globe closed, festivals cancelled, movie releases pushed
back and leaving countless local film productions stuck.
Thankfully, artists in the film and TV industry are now allowed to return to work, albeit
under strict regulations.
The City of Cape Town will reopen the film permitting process, following the
announcement by national government to allow local production film companies to
return to work. As part of its permitting process, the City’s Film Permit Office has
developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at ensuring all film workplaces
adhere to regulations as required by the National Disaster Management Act. The
document will serve as a guideline for the film industry in dealing with Covid-19.

Open Letter to President - please un-ban smoking

11 May 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Joanie Fredericks | Chairperson at MPIA |

Dear Mr. President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID 19 SHOULD NOT BE USED TO WIN MORALITY BATTLES!
LIFT THE BAN ON CIGARETTE SELLING...LISTEN WHY!
COVID 19 MAKES A FEW RICH PEOPLE RICHER, THE COMMUNITY POORER & PLAYS IN
THE HANDS OF THE BLACK MARKET PUPPETEERS!
LISTEN TO 64 YEAR OLD GRANDMOTHER NADEEMA JONES AND UNDERSTAND WHY
YOUR BAN IS NOT WORKING FOR THE COMMUNITY....
R20 FOR ONE CIGARETTE????
R200 FOR ONE PACKAGE OF CIGARETTES???
NO PLEASE MR. PRESIDENT, BE THE LEADER YOU SAY YOU ARE FOR ALL OF US...
NOT JUST THE FEW RICH BUSINESSES THAT THRIVE ON THE PAIN OF A NATION.
BE THE PRESIDENT FOR ALL!

President authorises parole of low-risk offenders - SAPOHR & Restorative Justice Centre responds

11 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guests : Mike Batley | Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre |
               Golden Miles Bhudu | President at South African Prisoners Organisation |

While the number of Covid-19 infections in the country's correctional facilities
continues to grow, there have been calls for the release of non-violent inmates.
This is seen as a measure to make correctional services less congested, due to fears that
there is not enough protection for the country's inmates and as a measure to combat
the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, which are considered high-risk areas for infection.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the parole of selected categories of
sentenced inmates. In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the parole
dispensation would apply to low-risk inmates who have already served their minimum
sentence, or who would approach this period in the next five years.
Prisoners affected by this decision will not be pardoned or have their sentences
remitted, instead, they will be placed on parole and will continue to serve their
sentence under community corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry
dates.
This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for
specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted
murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.
The decision by the president could relieve correctional facilities of just under 19 000
inmates out of a population of 155 000, according to the Presidency.
The Presidency further explained that these parolees may be rearrested and ultimately
reincarcerated if they violate their release conditions.

Lockdown Binge: Will there be Money Heist season 5?

10 May 2020 10:49 PM

Guest : Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press |

A few weeks into lockdown, and odds are, you’ve probably marathoned through the
very best new and old shows that is on offer online.
Fortunately, there are plenty of slightly more overlooked shows tucked away – from
hidden gems, to new movies or even early career highlights from your current faves to
help you beat the lock down blues.
City Press journalist (please let me know what the correct title is) Phumlani S Langa
joins me on the line now for the most popular streaming picks for this week to uplift or
distract you and then hidden gems you need to start streaming immediately.

SARS is changing the tax filing season due to the coronavirus – here’s what you need to know

10 May 2020 10:23 PM

Guest : Jean du Toit | Head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA|

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has outlined changes to the coming tax filing
season due to the impact of the coronavirus.
In a presentation on Tuesday (5 May), SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that
the season will be comprised of three phases with a number of key changes being
made.

Mother’s Day: Financial planning tips for new working moms

10 May 2020 10:03 PM

Guest : Sarah Nicholson | Commercial Manager at Just Money |

Motherhood isn’t easy and is considered even tougher for a new working mother. Since
working mothers don many hats, their lives are full of challenges, but a financial
problem need not be one.
Simple yet prudent financial strategies can help working mothers strengthen the
financial future of their kids. So, this Mother’s Day, while enjoying your maternity break
with your little one, there are a few financial tasks you need to focus on.

Petition: Let Us Buy Alcohol Online

10 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black |

If you want to add your voice to the campaign, click here: https://www.change.org/letusbuyalcoholonline

A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

10 May 2020 9:41 PM

Guest :  Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business
                                        Science at Wits University
              Dick Forslund | Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information &
                                       Development Centre |

Leading South African economists have written to President Ramaphosa with proposals
to alleviate the economic burden of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the open letter to President Ramaphosa, the 76 economists, economic and business
analysts say government can do more to protect the economy and detail how.

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Politics

Politics

EWN Highlights

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

