Honouring nurses on the frontline this international nurses day 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Honouring nurses on the frontline this international nurses day 2020

Honouring nurses on the frontline this international nurses day 2020

Guest : Dalreece Rankin-Andreas |
            Eleanor Roberts | provincial chairperson at DENOSA |

Today is International Nurses Day, and this evening we would like to show our gratitude
to all the Nurses who are on the front-line battling #COVID19.
International Nurses Day, which is observed annually on 12 May, coincides with the
birthday of Florence Nightingale who is widely regarded as the founder of modern
nursing. This year, Nurses Day is especially poignant as the world’s reliance on
caregivers reaches a new era of importance.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Give COVID-19 the red card -When will Premier League season resume?

12 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya| Independent Writer on Sports|

The Premier League season has been majorly affected by the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic
Top-flight clubs have a combined 92 matches left to play in the 2019/20 campaign and
there is plenty still to be decided.
The ongoing issues surrounding coronavirus has meant the Premier League has been
put on hold and there are many questions up in the air and no clear conclusion is in
sight yet.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'How I nearly sued the government to allow me to smoke'

12 May 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist |

Approached by British American Tobacco SA to be a co-applicant in a lawsuit against
the government, to free tobacco during Level 4 lockdown last week, Melinda Ferguson
thought she’d finally get her fix. That’s until BATSA inexplicably dropped the case.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your Guide to Donating Blood During Coronavirus— Western Cape Blood Service explains

12 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Michelle Vermeulen | Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood
                                                Service |

If you're wondering "can I give blood?" the answer is probably "yes." That said, while
most people can give blood with no problem, there are some restrictions in place

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A wave of bankruptcies & retrenchments coming?

12 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Giuletta Talevi | companies editor at Financial Mail|

A wave of bankruptcies have been predicted.
We went into the lockdown with the economy on its knees, without resorting to
catastrophism, there is a sense that the economy may collapse completely. Now is not
the time to play politics, or to racialise the crisis. There is no doubt that poorer, more
vulnerable communities may be more adversely affected, but for the country to get
back towards a resilient economy, we need to make sure people have jobs to go back to.
This would mean we need to provide support to those companies that employ people,
large and small. Of course, spaza shops should open to serve local community needs,
but they don’t employ very many people. We need to then provide incentives, tax
breaks and direct assistance to companies that will get people back into their jobs –
and create new opportunities for economic expansion.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News

11 May 2020 10:03 PM

1) Saving lives, designing feasts, and dancing in the spotlight. This is the power of a
dream
2) 800 masterpieces from maple. Meet the luthier whose legacy will play on
3) Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her
backyard

https://www.beautifulnews.com/saving-lives-designing-feasts-and-dancing-spotlightpower-
dream
https://www.beautifulnews.com/800-masterpieces-maple-meet-luthier-whose-legacywill-
play
https://www.beautifulnews.com/lockdown-couldnt-stop-iron-mom-she-blazed-throughironman-
her-backyard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town film industry prepares to reopen

11 May 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films |

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on film industry - leaving cinemas
and movie theatres across the globe closed, festivals cancelled, movie releases pushed
back and leaving countless local film productions stuck.
Thankfully, artists in the film and TV industry are now allowed to return to work, albeit
under strict regulations.
The City of Cape Town will reopen the film permitting process, following the
announcement by national government to allow local production film companies to
return to work. As part of its permitting process, the City’s Film Permit Office has
developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at ensuring all film workplaces
adhere to regulations as required by the National Disaster Management Act. The
document will serve as a guideline for the film industry in dealing with Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Letter to President - please un-ban smoking

11 May 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Joanie Fredericks | Chairperson at MPIA |

Dear Mr. President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID 19 SHOULD NOT BE USED TO WIN MORALITY BATTLES!
LIFT THE BAN ON CIGARETTE SELLING...LISTEN WHY!
COVID 19 MAKES A FEW RICH PEOPLE RICHER, THE COMMUNITY POORER & PLAYS IN
THE HANDS OF THE BLACK MARKET PUPPETEERS!
LISTEN TO 64 YEAR OLD GRANDMOTHER NADEEMA JONES AND UNDERSTAND WHY
YOUR BAN IS NOT WORKING FOR THE COMMUNITY....
R20 FOR ONE CIGARETTE????
R200 FOR ONE PACKAGE OF CIGARETTES???
NO PLEASE MR. PRESIDENT, BE THE LEADER YOU SAY YOU ARE FOR ALL OF US...
NOT JUST THE FEW RICH BUSINESSES THAT THRIVE ON THE PAIN OF A NATION.
BE THE PRESIDENT FOR ALL!

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Growing Coronavirus: UWC and SU isolate South Africa’s first Laboratory Culture Of SARS-CoV-2

11 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Dr Tasnim Suliman

While much of the scientific and medical community rushes to develop therapeutic
agents for COVID-19 based on clinical data, getting a better understanding of the brandnew
virus remains crucial.
That’s why it’s so important that South Africa obtained its very first known laboratory
isolate of SARS-Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on 1 April 2020, courtesy of the
collaborative efforts of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Stellenbosch
University (SU).

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President authorises parole of low-risk offenders - SAPOHR & Restorative Justice Centre responds

11 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guests : Mike Batley | Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre |
               Golden Miles Bhudu | President at South African Prisoners Organisation |

While the number of Covid-19 infections in the country's correctional facilities
continues to grow, there have been calls for the release of non-violent inmates.
This is seen as a measure to make correctional services less congested, due to fears that
there is not enough protection for the country's inmates and as a measure to combat
the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, which are considered high-risk areas for infection.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the parole of selected categories of
sentenced inmates. In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the parole
dispensation would apply to low-risk inmates who have already served their minimum
sentence, or who would approach this period in the next five years.
Prisoners affected by this decision will not be pardoned or have their sentences
remitted, instead, they will be placed on parole and will continue to serve their
sentence under community corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry
dates.
This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for
specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted
murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.
The decision by the president could relieve correctional facilities of just under 19 000
inmates out of a population of 155 000, according to the Presidency.
The Presidency further explained that these parolees may be rearrested and ultimately
reincarcerated if they violate their release conditions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA