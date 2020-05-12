A wave of bankruptcies & retrenchments coming?

Guest : Giuletta Talevi | companies editor at Financial Mail|
A wave of bankruptcies have been predicted.
We went into the lockdown with the economy on its knees, without resorting to
catastrophism, there is a sense that the economy may collapse completely. Now is not
the time to play politics, or to racialise the crisis. There is no doubt that poorer, more
vulnerable communities may be more adversely affected, but for the country to get
back towards a resilient economy, we need to make sure people have jobs to go back to.
This would mean we need to provide support to those companies that employ people,
large and small. Of course, spaza shops should open to serve local community needs,
but they don’t employ very many people. We need to then provide incentives, tax
breaks and direct assistance to companies that will get people back into their jobs –
and create new opportunities for economic expansion.
Guest : Akhona Mashaya| Independent Writer on Sports|
The Premier League season has been majorly affected by the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic
Top-flight clubs have a combined 92 matches left to play in the 2019/20 campaign and
there is plenty still to be decided.
The ongoing issues surrounding coronavirus has meant the Premier League has been
put on hold and there are many questions up in the air and no clear conclusion is in
sight yet.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist |
Approached by British American Tobacco SA to be a co-applicant in a lawsuit against
the government, to free tobacco during Level 4 lockdown last week, Melinda Ferguson
thought she’d finally get her fix. That’s until BATSA inexplicably dropped the case.
Guest : Michelle Vermeulen | Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood
Service |
If you're wondering "can I give blood?" the answer is probably "yes." That said, while
most people can give blood with no problem, there are some restrictions in place
Guest : Dalreece Rankin-Andreas |
Eleanor Roberts | provincial chairperson at DENOSA |
Today is International Nurses Day, and this evening we would like to show our gratitude
to all the Nurses who are on the front-line battling #COVID19.
International Nurses Day, which is observed annually on 12 May, coincides with the
birthday of Florence Nightingale who is widely regarded as the founder of modern
nursing. This year, Nurses Day is especially poignant as the world’s reliance on
caregivers reaches a new era of importance.
Guest : Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films |
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on film industry - leaving cinemas
and movie theatres across the globe closed, festivals cancelled, movie releases pushed
back and leaving countless local film productions stuck.
Thankfully, artists in the film and TV industry are now allowed to return to work, albeit
under strict regulations.
The City of Cape Town will reopen the film permitting process, following the
announcement by national government to allow local production film companies to
return to work. As part of its permitting process, the City’s Film Permit Office has
developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at ensuring all film workplaces
adhere to regulations as required by the National Disaster Management Act. The
document will serve as a guideline for the film industry in dealing with Covid-19.
Guest : Joanie Fredericks | Chairperson at MPIA |
Dear Mr. President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID 19 SHOULD NOT BE USED TO WIN MORALITY BATTLES!
LIFT THE BAN ON CIGARETTE SELLING...LISTEN WHY!
COVID 19 MAKES A FEW RICH PEOPLE RICHER, THE COMMUNITY POORER & PLAYS IN
THE HANDS OF THE BLACK MARKET PUPPETEERS!
LISTEN TO 64 YEAR OLD GRANDMOTHER NADEEMA JONES AND UNDERSTAND WHY
YOUR BAN IS NOT WORKING FOR THE COMMUNITY....
R20 FOR ONE CIGARETTE????
R200 FOR ONE PACKAGE OF CIGARETTES???
NO PLEASE MR. PRESIDENT, BE THE LEADER YOU SAY YOU ARE FOR ALL OF US...
NOT JUST THE FEW RICH BUSINESSES THAT THRIVE ON THE PAIN OF A NATION.
BE THE PRESIDENT FOR ALL!
Guest : Dr Tasnim Suliman
While much of the scientific and medical community rushes to develop therapeutic
agents for COVID-19 based on clinical data, getting a better understanding of the brandnew
virus remains crucial.
That’s why it’s so important that South Africa obtained its very first known laboratory
isolate of SARS-Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on 1 April 2020, courtesy of the
collaborative efforts of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Stellenbosch
University (SU).
Guests : Mike Batley | Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre |
Golden Miles Bhudu | President at South African Prisoners Organisation |
While the number of Covid-19 infections in the country's correctional facilities
continues to grow, there have been calls for the release of non-violent inmates.
This is seen as a measure to make correctional services less congested, due to fears that
there is not enough protection for the country's inmates and as a measure to combat
the spread of Covid-19 in prisons, which are considered high-risk areas for infection.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the parole of selected categories of
sentenced inmates. In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the parole
dispensation would apply to low-risk inmates who have already served their minimum
sentence, or who would approach this period in the next five years.
Prisoners affected by this decision will not be pardoned or have their sentences
remitted, instead, they will be placed on parole and will continue to serve their
sentence under community corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry
dates.
This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for
specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted
murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.
The decision by the president could relieve correctional facilities of just under 19 000
inmates out of a population of 155 000, according to the Presidency.
The Presidency further explained that these parolees may be rearrested and ultimately
reincarcerated if they violate their release conditions.