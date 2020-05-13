Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
US donates 1000 ventilators and medical equipment to South AFrica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
What is happening with non-Covid 19 UIF payments?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - The History of Woodstock's Treaty Tree
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vivian Bickford-Smith
Today at 14:10
Golden Arrow bus services clip cards expire during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 14:20
Can one adopt animals during lockdown?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Wilson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Pat McCay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pat McCay
Today at 15:20
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce MacDonald
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
UJ's new study reveals policy recommendation in a Post-Covid world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent
Today at 16:20
Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
My family member died of cancer, but they stated cause of death as Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Lindsay
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colwyn Thomas - One of the filmmakers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 and stigma: a two-fold fight SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnell talks about the increasing stigma associated with COVID-19. 14 May 2020 10:37 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
View all Local
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
View all Politics
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Tonight with Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS

Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS

Guest :  Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University |

The nation is once again waiting with bated breath for the President's address tonight.
Are we in a position to move to stage 3 of the lockdown?



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Post speech reax - Economist responds

13 May 2020 10:06 PM

Guest : Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business
                                       Science |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post-speech analysis

13 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Solly Moeng
               Asanda Ngwa-Sheng

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Give COVID-19 the red card -When will Premier League season resume?

12 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya| Independent Writer on Sports|

The Premier League season has been majorly affected by the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic
Top-flight clubs have a combined 92 matches left to play in the 2019/20 campaign and
there is plenty still to be decided.
The ongoing issues surrounding coronavirus has meant the Premier League has been
put on hold and there are many questions up in the air and no clear conclusion is in
sight yet.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'How I nearly sued the government to allow me to smoke'

12 May 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist |

Approached by British American Tobacco SA to be a co-applicant in a lawsuit against
the government, to free tobacco during Level 4 lockdown last week, Melinda Ferguson
thought she’d finally get her fix. That’s until BATSA inexplicably dropped the case.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your Guide to Donating Blood During Coronavirus— Western Cape Blood Service explains

12 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Michelle Vermeulen | Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood
                                                Service |

If you're wondering "can I give blood?" the answer is probably "yes." That said, while
most people can give blood with no problem, there are some restrictions in place

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A wave of bankruptcies & retrenchments coming?

12 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Giuletta Talevi | companies editor at Financial Mail|

A wave of bankruptcies have been predicted.
We went into the lockdown with the economy on its knees, without resorting to
catastrophism, there is a sense that the economy may collapse completely. Now is not
the time to play politics, or to racialise the crisis. There is no doubt that poorer, more
vulnerable communities may be more adversely affected, but for the country to get
back towards a resilient economy, we need to make sure people have jobs to go back to.
This would mean we need to provide support to those companies that employ people,
large and small. Of course, spaza shops should open to serve local community needs,
but they don’t employ very many people. We need to then provide incentives, tax
breaks and direct assistance to companies that will get people back into their jobs –
and create new opportunities for economic expansion.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Honouring nurses on the frontline this international nurses day 2020

12 May 2020 8:36 PM

Guest : Dalreece Rankin-Andreas |
            Eleanor Roberts | provincial chairperson at DENOSA |

Today is International Nurses Day, and this evening we would like to show our gratitude
to all the Nurses who are on the front-line battling #COVID19.
International Nurses Day, which is observed annually on 12 May, coincides with the
birthday of Florence Nightingale who is widely regarded as the founder of modern
nursing. This year, Nurses Day is especially poignant as the world’s reliance on
caregivers reaches a new era of importance.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News

11 May 2020 10:03 PM

1) Saving lives, designing feasts, and dancing in the spotlight. This is the power of a
dream
2) 800 masterpieces from maple. Meet the luthier whose legacy will play on
3) Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her
backyard

https://www.beautifulnews.com/saving-lives-designing-feasts-and-dancing-spotlightpower-
dream
https://www.beautifulnews.com/800-masterpieces-maple-meet-luthier-whose-legacywill-
play
https://www.beautifulnews.com/lockdown-couldnt-stop-iron-mom-she-blazed-throughironman-
her-backyard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town film industry prepares to reopen

11 May 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films |

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on film industry - leaving cinemas
and movie theatres across the globe closed, festivals cancelled, movie releases pushed
back and leaving countless local film productions stuck.
Thankfully, artists in the film and TV industry are now allowed to return to work, albeit
under strict regulations.
The City of Cape Town will reopen the film permitting process, following the
announcement by national government to allow local production film companies to
return to work. As part of its permitting process, the City’s Film Permit Office has
developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at ensuring all film workplaces
adhere to regulations as required by the National Disaster Management Act. The
document will serve as a guideline for the film industry in dealing with Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine

Politics Local

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

World Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

14 May 2020 9:25 AM

Ramaphosa admits there’s been inefficiencies in govt’s response to COVID-19

14 May 2020 9:02 AM

Lesotho PM-in-waiting Majoro vows to make COVID-19 response his first priority

14 May 2020 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA