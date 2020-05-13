Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS

Guest : Giuletta Talevi | companies editor at Financial Mail|



A wave of bankruptcies have been predicted.

We went into the lockdown with the economy on its knees, without resorting to

catastrophism, there is a sense that the economy may collapse completely. Now is not

the time to play politics, or to racialise the crisis. There is no doubt that poorer, more

vulnerable communities may be more adversely affected, but for the country to get

back towards a resilient economy, we need to make sure people have jobs to go back to.

This would mean we need to provide support to those companies that employ people,

large and small. Of course, spaza shops should open to serve local community needs,

but they don’t employ very many people. We need to then provide incentives, tax

breaks and direct assistance to companies that will get people back into their jobs –

and create new opportunities for economic expansion.

