Govt has changed the rules about moving house

Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Podcast
Govt has changed the rules about moving house

Govt has changed the rules about moving house

Guest : Reva Watson | Director at Watson Attorneys|

Government has issued new regulations for moving across provincial, metropolitan, and
district boundaries (during alert level 4).
The previous deadline, creating a once-off window to move to a new house until 7 June.
Not anymore - that changes from today.



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Express delivery options during lock down

14 May 2020 9:47 PM

Guest : Khathu Mufamadi | CEO at Droppa |

We know moving is a schlep.
And now with Government loosening rules on “who can move” under lockdown, we are
no doubt going to see many people move back home or to more affordable premises.
The government on Thursday repealed its restrictive Disaster Management Act
directions and replaced them with a new set, allowing anyone needing to move to a
new house or business to do so under level 4, including victims of domestic violence.
Droppa is a logistics e-hailing app for bakkies and trucks the helps people move goods
and furniture between places. Like an uber for goods transport & transport delivery
services.

How Riaana Rayners & mom connects with Capetonians during lockdown

14 May 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Riaana Rayners | Instagram video creators at Queen latiefa & Riaana Duo |
             Queen Latiefa

We are all going through a wave of loneliness and isolation after being cut off from our
extended family, friends and the outside world in these unprecedented times.
Which is why people are turning to apps like TikTok and Instagram because it provides
instant gratification, applause and appreciation.
And local content creators (like Riaana Rayners) are taking note and distributing fun &
nostalgic content quickly to leave us all in the feels.

Lockdown Check-in: Charles Leonard

14 May 2020 9:11 PM

Guest : Charles Leonard | New Editor at Mail & Guardian 

All online shopping now allowed - how to keep safe when buying

14 May 2020 8:45 PM

Guest : Carey van Vlaanderen | CEO at ESET Southern Africa |

Now that online shopping restrictions has been lifted, I strongly suspect that many of us
will be heading to our laptops and computers for some retail therapy to lift our spirits
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted the amendments on Thursday after
consultation with Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and
aside from alcohol and cigarettes, South Africans are no longer restricted about what
products they may buy online, with immediate effect.
According to the new regulations, e-commerce sites and customers receiving packages
must comply with new requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. E-tailers
are also required to promote local goods.

Post speech reax - Economist responds

13 May 2020 10:06 PM

Guest : Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business
                                       Science |

Post-speech analysis

13 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guests : Solly Moeng
               Asanda Ngwa-Sheng

Constitutionality of the lockdown & PRE-SPEECH ANALYSIS

13 May 2020 8:35 PM

Guest :  Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University |

The nation is once again waiting with bated breath for the President's address tonight.
Are we in a position to move to stage 3 of the lockdown?

Give COVID-19 the red card -When will Premier League season resume?

12 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya| Independent Writer on Sports|

The Premier League season has been majorly affected by the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic
Top-flight clubs have a combined 92 matches left to play in the 2019/20 campaign and
there is plenty still to be decided.
The ongoing issues surrounding coronavirus has meant the Premier League has been
put on hold and there are many questions up in the air and no clear conclusion is in
sight yet.

'How I nearly sued the government to allow me to smoke'

12 May 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist |

Approached by British American Tobacco SA to be a co-applicant in a lawsuit against
the government, to free tobacco during Level 4 lockdown last week, Melinda Ferguson
thought she’d finally get her fix. That’s until BATSA inexplicably dropped the case.

