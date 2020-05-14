Lockdown Check-in: Charles Leonard

Guest : Charles Leonard | New Editor at Mail & Guardian
Guest : Khathu Mufamadi | CEO at Droppa |
We know moving is a schlep.
And now with Government loosening rules on “who can move” under lockdown, we are
no doubt going to see many people move back home or to more affordable premises.
The government on Thursday repealed its restrictive Disaster Management Act
directions and replaced them with a new set, allowing anyone needing to move to a
new house or business to do so under level 4, including victims of domestic violence.
Droppa is a logistics e-hailing app for bakkies and trucks the helps people move goods
and furniture between places. Like an uber for goods transport & transport delivery
services.
Guest : Riaana Rayners | Instagram video creators at Queen latiefa & Riaana Duo |
Queen Latiefa
We are all going through a wave of loneliness and isolation after being cut off from our
extended family, friends and the outside world in these unprecedented times.
Which is why people are turning to apps like TikTok and Instagram because it provides
instant gratification, applause and appreciation.
And local content creators (like Riaana Rayners) are taking note and distributing fun &
nostalgic content quickly to leave us all in the feels.
Guest : Carey van Vlaanderen | CEO at ESET Southern Africa |
Now that online shopping restrictions has been lifted, I strongly suspect that many of us
will be heading to our laptops and computers for some retail therapy to lift our spirits
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted the amendments on Thursday after
consultation with Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and
aside from alcohol and cigarettes, South Africans are no longer restricted about what
products they may buy online, with immediate effect.
According to the new regulations, e-commerce sites and customers receiving packages
must comply with new requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. E-tailers
are also required to promote local goods.
Guest : Reva Watson | Director at Watson Attorneys|
Government has issued new regulations for moving across provincial, metropolitan, and
district boundaries (during alert level 4).
The previous deadline, creating a once-off window to move to a new house until 7 June.
Not anymore - that changes from today.
Guest : Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business
Science |
Guests : Solly Moeng
Asanda Ngwa-Sheng
Guest : Prof Elmien Du Plessis | Associate Professor of Law at North West University |
The nation is once again waiting with bated breath for the President's address tonight.
Are we in a position to move to stage 3 of the lockdown?
Guest : Akhona Mashaya| Independent Writer on Sports|
The Premier League season has been majorly affected by the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic
Top-flight clubs have a combined 92 matches left to play in the 2019/20 campaign and
there is plenty still to be decided.
The ongoing issues surrounding coronavirus has meant the Premier League has been
put on hold and there are many questions up in the air and no clear conclusion is in
sight yet.
Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist |
Approached by British American Tobacco SA to be a co-applicant in a lawsuit against
the government, to free tobacco during Level 4 lockdown last week, Melinda Ferguson
thought she’d finally get her fix. That’s until BATSA inexplicably dropped the case.