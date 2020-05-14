Express delivery options during lock down

Guest : Carey van Vlaanderen | CEO at ESET Southern Africa |



Now that online shopping restrictions has been lifted, I strongly suspect that many of us

will be heading to our laptops and computers for some retail therapy to lift our spirits

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted the amendments on Thursday after

consultation with Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and

aside from alcohol and cigarettes, South Africans are no longer restricted about what

products they may buy online, with immediate effect.

According to the new regulations, e-commerce sites and customers receiving packages

must comply with new requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. E-tailers

are also required to promote local goods.

