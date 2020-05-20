New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19

Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
125
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 05:20
Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe
125
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Wine Cellar launches #SkillChallenge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roland Peens - Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants
Guests
Roland Peens - Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAPS on how they're dealing with cops shops shut because of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
125
Today at 07:20
CCMA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marius Kotze - CCMA national senior commissioner
Guests
Marius Kotze - CCMA national senior commissioner
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
Strandfontein homeless camp nightmare continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
125
Today at 08:21
Gumtree lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - Marketing manager at Gumtree SA
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - Marketing manager at Gumtree SA
125
Today at 08:34
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Karim, chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
" Max and Keira's Law"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation
Guests
Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation
125
Today at 10:45
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Psychology- dealing with Covid death
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Guests
Jenni B
125
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
125
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up