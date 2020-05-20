New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Tabby Tsengiwe
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Wine Cellar launches #SkillChallenge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roland Peens - Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAPS on how they're dealing with cops shops shut because of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 07:20
CCMA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marius Kotze - CCMA national senior commissioner
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Strandfontein homeless camp nightmare continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Today at 08:21
Gumtree lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - Marketing manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 08:34
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Karim, chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
" Max and Keira's Law"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation
Today at 10:45
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Psychology- dealing with Covid death
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 20 May 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Tonight with Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19

New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


When flying returns to South Africa, it is going to look a little different – and there will
be new fees.
Airlines are figuring out how to deep clean and sanitise their planes and will be
checking temperatures.
You may be able to pay to have empty seats around you.



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard

20 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest :  Charlotte Raubenheimer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?

20 May 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : LISA JOSHUA SONN

Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: Calls to mental health and suicide helplines have more than doubled eople contemplating suicide

20 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Wonderboy Peters

The national coronavirus lockdown and its effects have led to an increase in depression,
anxiety and suicide thoughts among South Africans.
This is evident from the sheer volume of calls received by the South African Depression
and Anxiety Group (SADAG) since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March,
SADAG operations director, Cassey Chambers, was quoted as saying to News24
recently. She says their calls have more than doubled since the beginning of the
lockdown, and it's growing every single day. They received an average of around 600
calls per day.
Mental health experts are warning that as the world pandemic drags on, the mounting
combination of death, joblessness, and uncertainty is also fuelling a mental health
crisis. The WHO is asking governments to put the issue "front and center."

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This Guy Gets Paid to Cuddle Strangers

20 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Dwight Okita | Novelist and poet at Freelancer |

There's been plenty written about the Power of Human Touch, and its ability to, among
other things, decrease stress, increase relaxation, and lower blood pressure and heart
rate. Hugs slow your pulse, calm your nervous system, and make everything feel slightly
less apocalyptic (specially during a global pandemic).

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Men, take notes! Siya Kolisi starts a household chores challenge

20 May 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Prof Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
                                                Mandela University |

Forget about TikTok dances, Siya Kolisi wants men to help around the house more
during the lockdown.
The Springbok captain has started a house-cleaning challenge for all the men out there
who might be sitting back and relaxing while their partner does all the cooking and
cleaning.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us

19 May 2020 10:01 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preparations for the re-opening of schools - EE responds

19 May 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Ntsiki Dlulani | Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education |

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is this evening addressing the nation on
preparations for the re-opening of schools.
Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of
the coronavirus.
On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise
plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom, which could be as
early as next month.
A number of issues have been at the centre of the Education Department’s decision to
not yet announce a final plan, including the delay in deliveries of personal protective
equipment (PPE).

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open

19 May 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Storm Muller | ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla

19 May 2020 9:09 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson| Motoring Jounalist|

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review 3 new cars
coming out soon

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus

19 May 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Kelly Van Niekerk

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA