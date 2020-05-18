Going mal for an entjie - the pain of nicotine withdrawal symptoms

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:45
'Future proof' your business data storage
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Eran Brown - Chief Technology Officer at infinidat
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Dated food products and safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave Bester - Managing Director of Foodeez
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : FoodForward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Justice Ministry on early parole to prevent Covid-19 infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Jeffery, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
Today at 07:20
Small scale farmers to get government relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aggrey Mahanjana - CEO at National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation (Nerpo)
Today at 08:07
Local govt. teams up with taxi industry to help health workers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:21
'Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Copy: A massive new undersea cable - part-funded by Facebook - will bring faster, cheaper internet to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
Today at 11:45
New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Robertson Small Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 18 May 2020 6:41 PM
Proposal for SA to open its harbours for stranded ships in need of crew changes Approximately 150,000 mariners onboard commercial ships worldwide have been left adrift by Covid-19, despite expired work contract... 18 May 2020 6:37 PM
Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says the ANC-led government is afraid of the political outcome of lifting the lockdown res... 18 May 2020 5:27 PM
View all Local
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Politics
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
Online alcohol sales skyrocket The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light. 18 May 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Going mal for an entjie - the pain of nicotine withdrawal symptoms

Going mal for an entjie - the pain of nicotine withdrawal symptoms

Guest : Dr Charles Nel | CEO at Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA |



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

I took my child with down syndrome out of school during Corona. Online learning doesn't cater for people like her.

18 May 2020 10:04 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First blind man obtains wine diploma

18 May 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Jacques Lombard | graduate at Cape Wine Academy |

For the first time in history, a blind person finished his Cape Wine Academy diploma,
with an average of 82%
There are only 102 Cape Wine Masters in the world!

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19

18 May 2020 8:48 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


When flying returns to South Africa, it is going to look a little different – and there will
be new fees.
Airlines are figuring out how to deep clean and sanitise their planes and will be
checking temperatures.
You may be able to pay to have empty seats around you.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the cost of milk rising?

18 May 2020 8:32 PM

Guest : Bertus van Heerden

Is the cost of milk rising?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Lungile Tom

18 May 2020 8:26 PM

Lester Kiewit pays Tribute to former colleague and friend Lungile Tom.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: Encountering Apartheid’s ghosts From Krugersdorp to Constitution Hill by Leon Wessels

17 May 2020 10:48 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change tracks COVID19 social fracture

17 May 2020 10:36 PM

Guest : Prof Camaren Peter | Associate Professor, Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based
                                                Leadership

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.
Over the next six months, the team of 26 – among them psychologists, criminologists
and sustainability experts – plan to use social media analytics to track and counter the
spread of fake news and polarising rhetoric about COVID-19 in South Africa and other
parts of Africa, as well as monitor related incidences of social unrest and collective
violence.
These findings will be publicly available as well as shared with government in the form
of daily, weekly and thematic reports.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rek Jou Cheque: Options for parents struggling to pay school fees

17 May 2020 10:05 PM

Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
                                             Debt Advisors | 

One of the most frequently asked questions during lockdown has been around the
payment of school fees.
Must I still pay school fees even if my child is not attending school?
Very few households in South Africa (and even around the world) remain financially
unaffected by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Companies have closed, retrenchments have taken place, salaries have been cut and
many are struggling to simply survive.
This situation has made people question whether they should be paying school fees as
schools have been closed for nearly two months.
It seems parents who are questioning the payment of fees are not doing so because
they don’t want to pay fees.
They are asking because they literally can no longer afford to pay school fees.
Yet, not paying school fees has a disastrous ripple effect, which in South Africa’s case
could end up seeing over 100 000 people in governing body posts lose their jobs.
Teachers employed by the Department of Education are being paid in full during
lockdown, but school fees are used to pay SGB teachers and support personnel.
Like with everything financial right now, the very best thing to do when your financial
circumstances have changed is to communicate about it.
In terms of Section 40 of the School’s Act, parents of pupils in fee-paying public schools
are liable for school fees, but are eligible for exemption of payment if they are unable
to pay.
Sadly, many people are not even aware that they can apply for an exemption.
The exemption may be full or partial, depending on whether the parent has had a
reduction in salary, or lost their jobs.
The school cannot refuse your request for an application form for exemption of school
fees.
With regards to the national Coronavirus lockdown, Brian Schreuder, from the Western
Cape Education Department, said in a statement: “We are aware that many families will
suffer income losses during this period and remind them that there is an option to apply
for fee exemption when schools return.”
So if you need to apply for an exemption (full, partial or conditional) get an application
form from your child’s school as soon as it opens, or download and print from the WCED
website.
All application forms for school fee exemptions, as well as any supporting documents
must be submitted at the school offices.
Always make a second copy of the entire application and ensure that it is date stamped/
signed on the day you hand in your original form.
If anything happens to the original forms, you will have proof that you have applied.
It is important to note, that in terms of Section 41 of the Schools Act, a pupil cannot be
excluded from participation in any official school programmes due to non-payment of
school fees by the parent.
A school may not withhold a pupil's report or transfer certificate because the parent
cannot afford to pay school fees.
However, schools can take legal action against the parents who owe school fees and
who do not qualify for an exemption.
The above applies to public schools.
Parents who have children registered at private schools have different contracts and
payment schedules with those schools.
These parents who are struggling are encouraged to approach the school, and the
school can look at it on a case-by-case basis.
Personally, I encourage all parents who can pay school fees to do so.
It could mean someone in an SGB position gets to feed their family.
In a Supreme Court of Appeal Court case, the Western Cape Education Department and
another versus the Women’s Legal Centre representing Amicus Curiae in December
2017, it was found that a single parent could and should be given a school fee
exemption.
Single parents will no longer need their ex-spouses to qualify for a school fees
exemption for children who they have custody of.
This relates to a case whereby a Western Cape mother had applied for a school fees
exemption.
The school her child attended then wanted both her and her estranged husband to fill
in the application form for exemption, because they constituted a “family unit” even
though the mother had custody of the daughter.
The Supreme Court of Appeal judgement made it clear that in circumstances where one
parent has refused or failed to provide their income details, public schools shall grant a
conditional fee exemption to the parent who has custody of the child.
This will then take that parent’s income into regard.
Different types of school fee exemptions explained
1. Automatic Exemption:
Orphans in an orphanage and child-headed households.
Pupils with foster parents.
Pupils placed in youth care centres or the care of a family member.
Pupils whose parents receive a social grant in their name, for example a child support
grant.
2. Full Exemption:
If the school fees (of any one child or several children together) are 10% or more of the
total income, you will be entitled to a full exemption and will NOT have to pay school
fees.
3. Partial Exemption:
Parents can apply for partial exemption if the fees represent between 2% and 10% of
their annual salary depending on the number of children they have at a fee-paying,
public school.
4. Conditional Exemption:
This takes into consideration that some circumstances are beyond a parent’s control,
and due to extreme personal issues, they cannot pay fees. It applies to parents who
qualify for a partial exemption. However, if a parent is not eligible for an exemption, but
presents enough evidence of circumstances that render them unable to pay fees, a
conditional exemption will be considered.
5. No Exemption:
Where the combined annual gross income of both parents is more than 30 times the
yearly school fees per learner, the child doesn’t qualify for any exemption.
* Moeshfieka Botha is Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt
Advisors.
For more debt and personal finance information visit www.nationaldebtadvisors.co.za.
* For questions on this topic email Moeshfieka@ndadc.co.za

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s COVID-19 strategy needs updating: here’s why and how

17 May 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Prof Alex van den Heever

South Africa’s hard, extended lockdown has come at a significant economic cost.
But Prof Alex van den Heever and fellow academics argue in an article in The
Conversation recently that South Africa’s COVID-19 strategy needs updating - and they
succintly explain the how and why.
van den Heever joins me on the line now...
Decision-making at the early stages of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (the coronavirus
causing COVID-19) was constrained by a paucity of medical evidence and
epidemiological data. Knowledge gained over the past two months can therefore
inform the next phase of the strategy.
In the context of the initial uncertainty, South Africa’s early lockdown was prudent. It
allowed time to prepare the health care system, to ramp up wide-spread testing and to
introduce other measures to reduce transmission rates. Extending the lockdown is no
longer required. It is also no longer reducing transmission rates and has become
unaffordable.
Current evidence indicates that:
It is impossible to eliminate the virus and the spread will continue. Only a few countries
have been able to minimise the rate of spread but they remain highly susceptible to
repeated outbreaks.
The majority, approximately 70%, of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are
asymptomatic, or have a moderate, self-limiting illness (approximately 25%). The 5%
who develop severe COVID-19, with the risk of dying, are usually older than 65 years
(greater than 80%) or have underlying comorbidities (such as hypertension, diabetes and
obesity).
Children under 18 years are generally spared from developing severe COVID-19 and
contribute less than 1% of all COVID-19 deaths (none among the more than 30,000
COVID-19 deaths in Italy).
It is not likely that a vaccine will become available in the near future. Without this,
control of the infection would require about 60% of the population to develop
immunity. This will take time and while there is considerable uncertainty over the
number of deaths that may occur from COVID-19 over the next two years. Current
evidence suggests that it may be less than originally estimated.
An extended lockdown comes with substantial health costs. These include costs
brought about by undermining public health initiatives such as immunising children
against threatening diseases and in the impaired provision of health services to those
living with comorbidities such as diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), HIV and hypertension.
Indeed, there is evidence that currently the gains made over recent years in reducing
the rates of, and deaths from TB are being reversed.
SARS-CoV-2 is highly infectious, with a reproduction rate every four days of roughly 2.5
at the onset of the outbreak. The reproduction rate measures the number of people to
whom an infected person will pass on the virus. When South Africa introduced the
lockdown, the reproduction rate was low relative to other countries. However, South
Africa’s reproduction rate has remained above 1, even under a highly restrictive
lockdown. Indications are it will remain above 1 at least for the foreseeable future.
The hard, extended lockdown has come at significant economic cost. While there is
debate about the cost to date, with estimates from 5%-16% of GDP, economists agree
that this has been significant.
The lockdown has also imposed social costs. For example, children are missing out on
schooling. This is detrimental for their cognitive development and for many other
reasons. Children are at risk of becoming malnourished due to missing out on school
feeding schemes, as well as from the increasing number of families that are being
pushed into poverty.
South Africa needs to accept that it is not on a unique trajectory. The virus cannot be
eliminated. The country’s strategy needs to move away from a hard lockdown. In our
view, South Africa should focus on using interventions aimed at slowing the virus’
transmission rate.
The success of these interventions depends on the buy-in and cooperation of citizens.
The message to South Africa must be clear: It is not going to be spared deaths from
COVID-19. But it is possible to prevent some of these through our own actions and by
promoting strategic public health interventions.
South Africa should plan to mitigate the effects of the pandemic using the above
strategies for at least two years, or until a vaccine becomes available.
There are two important areas of additional uncertainty. The first is that it is too early
to establish the effect of COVID-19 on people living with HIV. But emerging evidence
appears to be reassuring. People living with HIV who are on antiretroviral treatment do
not appear to be at an increased risk.
Secondly, South Africa is not achieving the testing levels or reporting speeds required to
contain the spread through diagnosis and contact-tracing. This gets harder as infection
rates rise. Without this, it is unlikely that the country will stay ahead of the epidemic.
South Africa’s strategic thinking should therefore be informed by the following:
The need to minimise infection in vulnerable, high-risk groups and, where possible, to
minimise deaths from COVID-19. This requires clear communication on the actual threat
of the virus, preventative strategies, and slowing the spread of the virus to levels that
spare the healthcare system and the economy while preventing the economic effects
themselves from causing death.
It is not possible to contain the spread through lockdowns, because of the economic
cost and the fact that it is not possible to keep the reproduction rate at consistently low
levels easing lockdown.
It is therefore vital that the country develops strategies to control the virus and
simultaneously manage the health, social and economic implications without resorting
to further lockdowns.
We suggest that South Africa move rapidly to stage 2 lockdown and that a risk-assessed
framework be adapted. We propose that such a framework permit all economic activity,
except where there is a clear and material threat to public health. The other exception
are activities that pose a high risk of transmission over a short period of time, for
example mass gatherings or transmission hotspots.
The framework should specify, by exception, economic activity not allowed on public
health grounds. This would see the reopening of critical areas of the economy coupled
with current behavioural and societal mechanisms to slow viral spread.
Within this framework, we also suggest that:
Health of workers should be a high priority. Precautions with respect to the protection
of healthcare workers and protocols in healthcare settings require careful attention.
Regulations should specify employer responsibilities to ensure that the opening up of
the economy does not result in flareups of infections.
Retail opening hours be extended to reduce density and exposure to the virus, with
early pensioner-only hours.
The frequency of public transport services be increased to enable movement subject to
the adoption of health protocols. These protocols can be enhanced as necessary.
The hours of work for accessing public services be extended to make it possible for the
population to access services in ways consistent with health protocols.
For now, international travel for leisure should not be allowed.
The health risks associated with this economic strategy should be premised on effective
strategies to mitigate the rapid rate of transmission of the virus. This is best achieved by:
Reinforcing physical distance measures in settings where people have no option but to
gather, and paying attention to ventilation. In the case of busses and taxis, windows
should be opened to prevent prolonged contact with potentially contaminated air.
Reinforcing evidence-based public health measures like hand washing. This should
include providing sanitation to all communities.
The continued use of face masks for all outside of the home. Reusable masks must be
made available to all communities free of charge.
This list is not exhaustive but sets parameters which can guide an adaptation to level 2.
The ability of the country to avert the possible full impact of the virus will only succeed
if all citizens of South Africa cooperate willingly with measures aimed at slowing the
rate of transmission. If that does not happen, the full might of this virus will manifest
itself sooner rather than later, irrespective of the level of official lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

EWN Highlights

No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US justice chief

18 May 2020 8:33 PM

Nxesi: R13bn paid out to 2 million workers through UIF since 16 April

18 May 2020 6:58 PM

SA mines reconfigure to survive virus amid job lose fears

18 May 2020 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA