I took my child with down syndrome out of school during Corona. Online learning doesn't cater for people like her.

Guest : Prof Alex van den Heever



South Africa’s hard, extended lockdown has come at a significant economic cost.

But Prof Alex van den Heever and fellow academics argue in an article in The

Conversation recently that South Africa’s COVID-19 strategy needs updating - and they

succintly explain the how and why.

van den Heever joins me on the line now...

Decision-making at the early stages of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (the coronavirus

causing COVID-19) was constrained by a paucity of medical evidence and

epidemiological data. Knowledge gained over the past two months can therefore

inform the next phase of the strategy.

In the context of the initial uncertainty, South Africa’s early lockdown was prudent. It

allowed time to prepare the health care system, to ramp up wide-spread testing and to

introduce other measures to reduce transmission rates. Extending the lockdown is no

longer required. It is also no longer reducing transmission rates and has become

unaffordable.

Current evidence indicates that:

It is impossible to eliminate the virus and the spread will continue. Only a few countries

have been able to minimise the rate of spread but they remain highly susceptible to

repeated outbreaks.

The majority, approximately 70%, of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are

asymptomatic, or have a moderate, self-limiting illness (approximately 25%). The 5%

who develop severe COVID-19, with the risk of dying, are usually older than 65 years

(greater than 80%) or have underlying comorbidities (such as hypertension, diabetes and

obesity).

Children under 18 years are generally spared from developing severe COVID-19 and

contribute less than 1% of all COVID-19 deaths (none among the more than 30,000

COVID-19 deaths in Italy).

It is not likely that a vaccine will become available in the near future. Without this,

control of the infection would require about 60% of the population to develop

immunity. This will take time and while there is considerable uncertainty over the

number of deaths that may occur from COVID-19 over the next two years. Current

evidence suggests that it may be less than originally estimated.

An extended lockdown comes with substantial health costs. These include costs

brought about by undermining public health initiatives such as immunising children

against threatening diseases and in the impaired provision of health services to those

living with comorbidities such as diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), HIV and hypertension.

Indeed, there is evidence that currently the gains made over recent years in reducing

the rates of, and deaths from TB are being reversed.

SARS-CoV-2 is highly infectious, with a reproduction rate every four days of roughly 2.5

at the onset of the outbreak. The reproduction rate measures the number of people to

whom an infected person will pass on the virus. When South Africa introduced the

lockdown, the reproduction rate was low relative to other countries. However, South

Africa’s reproduction rate has remained above 1, even under a highly restrictive

lockdown. Indications are it will remain above 1 at least for the foreseeable future.

The hard, extended lockdown has come at significant economic cost. While there is

debate about the cost to date, with estimates from 5%-16% of GDP, economists agree

that this has been significant.

The lockdown has also imposed social costs. For example, children are missing out on

schooling. This is detrimental for their cognitive development and for many other

reasons. Children are at risk of becoming malnourished due to missing out on school

feeding schemes, as well as from the increasing number of families that are being

pushed into poverty.

South Africa needs to accept that it is not on a unique trajectory. The virus cannot be

eliminated. The country’s strategy needs to move away from a hard lockdown. In our

view, South Africa should focus on using interventions aimed at slowing the virus’

transmission rate.

The success of these interventions depends on the buy-in and cooperation of citizens.

The message to South Africa must be clear: It is not going to be spared deaths from

COVID-19. But it is possible to prevent some of these through our own actions and by

promoting strategic public health interventions.

South Africa should plan to mitigate the effects of the pandemic using the above

strategies for at least two years, or until a vaccine becomes available.

There are two important areas of additional uncertainty. The first is that it is too early

to establish the effect of COVID-19 on people living with HIV. But emerging evidence

appears to be reassuring. People living with HIV who are on antiretroviral treatment do

not appear to be at an increased risk.

Secondly, South Africa is not achieving the testing levels or reporting speeds required to

contain the spread through diagnosis and contact-tracing. This gets harder as infection

rates rise. Without this, it is unlikely that the country will stay ahead of the epidemic.

South Africa’s strategic thinking should therefore be informed by the following:

The need to minimise infection in vulnerable, high-risk groups and, where possible, to

minimise deaths from COVID-19. This requires clear communication on the actual threat

of the virus, preventative strategies, and slowing the spread of the virus to levels that

spare the healthcare system and the economy while preventing the economic effects

themselves from causing death.

It is not possible to contain the spread through lockdowns, because of the economic

cost and the fact that it is not possible to keep the reproduction rate at consistently low

levels easing lockdown.

It is therefore vital that the country develops strategies to control the virus and

simultaneously manage the health, social and economic implications without resorting

to further lockdowns.

We suggest that South Africa move rapidly to stage 2 lockdown and that a risk-assessed

framework be adapted. We propose that such a framework permit all economic activity,

except where there is a clear and material threat to public health. The other exception

are activities that pose a high risk of transmission over a short period of time, for

example mass gatherings or transmission hotspots.

The framework should specify, by exception, economic activity not allowed on public

health grounds. This would see the reopening of critical areas of the economy coupled

with current behavioural and societal mechanisms to slow viral spread.

Within this framework, we also suggest that:

Health of workers should be a high priority. Precautions with respect to the protection

of healthcare workers and protocols in healthcare settings require careful attention.

Regulations should specify employer responsibilities to ensure that the opening up of

the economy does not result in flareups of infections.

Retail opening hours be extended to reduce density and exposure to the virus, with

early pensioner-only hours.

The frequency of public transport services be increased to enable movement subject to

the adoption of health protocols. These protocols can be enhanced as necessary.

The hours of work for accessing public services be extended to make it possible for the

population to access services in ways consistent with health protocols.

For now, international travel for leisure should not be allowed.

The health risks associated with this economic strategy should be premised on effective

strategies to mitigate the rapid rate of transmission of the virus. This is best achieved by:

Reinforcing physical distance measures in settings where people have no option but to

gather, and paying attention to ventilation. In the case of busses and taxis, windows

should be opened to prevent prolonged contact with potentially contaminated air.

Reinforcing evidence-based public health measures like hand washing. This should

include providing sanitation to all communities.

The continued use of face masks for all outside of the home. Reusable masks must be

made available to all communities free of charge.

This list is not exhaustive but sets parameters which can guide an adaptation to level 2.

The ability of the country to avert the possible full impact of the virus will only succeed

if all citizens of South Africa cooperate willingly with measures aimed at slowing the

rate of transmission. If that does not happen, the full might of this virus will manifest

itself sooner rather than later, irrespective of the level of official lockdown.

