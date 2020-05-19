Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00

‘I don’t want anyone to go through what we went through’

Guest : Maliek Fagodien



ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open

19 May 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Storm Muller | ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare |

Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla

19 May 2020 9:09 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson| Motoring Jounalist|

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review 3 new cars
coming out soon

Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus

19 May 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Kelly Van Niekerk

I took my child with down syndrome out of school during Corona. Online learning doesn't cater for people like her.

18 May 2020 10:04 PM
First blind man obtains wine diploma

18 May 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Jacques Lombard | graduate at Cape Wine Academy |

For the first time in history, a blind person finished his Cape Wine Academy diploma,
with an average of 82%
There are only 102 Cape Wine Masters in the world!

Going mal for an entjie - the pain of nicotine withdrawal symptoms

18 May 2020 9:15 PM

Guest : Dr Charles Nel | CEO at Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA |

New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19

18 May 2020 8:48 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


When flying returns to South Africa, it is going to look a little different – and there will
be new fees.
Airlines are figuring out how to deep clean and sanitise their planes and will be
checking temperatures.
You may be able to pay to have empty seats around you.

Is the cost of milk rising?

18 May 2020 8:32 PM

Guest : Bertus van Heerden

Tribute to Lungile Tom

18 May 2020 8:26 PM

Lester Kiewit pays Tribute to former colleague and friend Lungile Tom.

