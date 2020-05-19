Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus

Guest : Kelly Van Niekerk
Guest : Storm Muller | ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Melinda Ferguson| Motoring Jounalist|
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review 3 new cars
coming out soon
Guest : Maliek FagodienLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Jacques Lombard | graduate at Cape Wine Academy |
For the first time in history, a blind person finished his Cape Wine Academy diploma,
with an average of 82%
There are only 102 Cape Wine Masters in the world!
Guest : Dr Charles Nel | CEO at Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com
When flying returns to South Africa, it is going to look a little different – and there will
be new fees.
Airlines are figuring out how to deep clean and sanitise their planes and will be
checking temperatures.
You may be able to pay to have empty seats around you.
Guest : Bertus van Heerden
Is the cost of milk rising?
Lester Kiewit pays Tribute to former colleague and friend Lungile Tom.LISTEN TO PODCAST