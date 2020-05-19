Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Today at 21:31
Preparations for the re-opening of schools - EE responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
Ntsekelelo Dlulani - Student at Westridge High?Equal Education Campaign
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
search
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions d... 19 May 2020 6:48 PM
Friedman: Age breakdown of Covid-19 deaths key indicator in debate on SA economy Columnist and political scientist Professor Steven Friedman says the age breakdown of people who have died of Covid-19 is often ov... 19 May 2020 6:02 PM
Calls to widen pool of government's Covid-19 experts Professor Jonathan Jansen explains why he thinks a wider pool of academics is needed to comment on the Covid-19 crisis. 19 May 2020 5:43 PM
View all Local
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
View all Politics
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla

Motoring with Melinda: car industry opening up and new Golf, Lexus & Corolla

Guest : Melinda Ferguson| Motoring Jounalist|

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review 3 new cars
coming out soon



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

ECD centres are worried when they'll be allowed to open

19 May 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Storm Muller | ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surviving cancer amidst Coronavirus

19 May 2020 8:54 PM

Guest : Kelly Van Niekerk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

‘I don’t want anyone to go through what we went through’

19 May 2020 8:37 PM

Guest : Maliek Fagodien

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I took my child with down syndrome out of school during Corona. Online learning doesn't cater for people like her.

18 May 2020 10:04 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First blind man obtains wine diploma

18 May 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Jacques Lombard | graduate at Cape Wine Academy |

For the first time in history, a blind person finished his Cape Wine Academy diploma,
with an average of 82%
There are only 102 Cape Wine Masters in the world!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Going mal for an entjie - the pain of nicotine withdrawal symptoms

18 May 2020 9:15 PM

Guest : Dr Charles Nel | CEO at Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19

18 May 2020 8:48 PM

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com


When flying returns to South Africa, it is going to look a little different – and there will
be new fees.
Airlines are figuring out how to deep clean and sanitise their planes and will be
checking temperatures.
You may be able to pay to have empty seats around you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the cost of milk rising?

18 May 2020 8:32 PM

Guest : Bertus van Heerden

Is the cost of milk rising?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Lungile Tom

18 May 2020 8:26 PM

Lester Kiewit pays Tribute to former colleague and friend Lungile Tom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Going mal for an entjie? Here's some tips on how to cope during the tobacco ban

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

WHO chief says he will keep leading virus response after Trump threat

19 May 2020 9:01 PM

Wealthy countries failing Africa during pandemic, presidents say

19 May 2020 8:30 PM

Unclear if ConCourt will consider DA's lockdown legislation challenge - expert

19 May 2020 8:29 PM

