Preparations for the re-opening of schools - EE responds

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 05:40
An update on #KeepCharlysBakeryAlive
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jacqui Beiss - Founder at Charly's Bakery
Guests
Jacqui Beiss - Founder at Charly's Bakery
125
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Good news for the courier industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hilton Eachus - Chief Customer Officer at Dawn Wing
Guests
Hilton Eachus - Chief Customer Officer at Dawn Wing
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Take a trip to... donate blood
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
Guests
Marike Gevers - Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Deputy Education Minister on school reopening
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:20
How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at Western Cape Dept Of Health
125
Today at 08:07
Getting education going in the Western Cape.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
125
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town vs Human Rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sithuthukile Mkhize - Attorney: Civil and Political Justice at Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Guests
Sithuthukile Mkhize - Attorney: Civil and Political Justice at Centre for Applied Legal Studies
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:50
Reaction to Angie
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
125
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up