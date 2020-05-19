Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us

Guest : Ntsiki Dlulani | Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education |



Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is this evening addressing the nation on

preparations for the re-opening of schools.

Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of

the coronavirus.

On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise

plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom, which could be as

early as next month.

A number of issues have been at the centre of the Education Department’s decision to

not yet announce a final plan, including the delay in deliveries of personal protective

equipment (PPE).

