This Guy Gets Paid to Cuddle Strangers

Guest : Wonderboy Peters



The national coronavirus lockdown and its effects have led to an increase in depression,

anxiety and suicide thoughts among South Africans.

This is evident from the sheer volume of calls received by the South African Depression

and Anxiety Group (SADAG) since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March,

SADAG operations director, Cassey Chambers, was quoted as saying to News24

recently. She says their calls have more than doubled since the beginning of the

lockdown, and it's growing every single day. They received an average of around 600

calls per day.

Mental health experts are warning that as the world pandemic drags on, the mounting

combination of death, joblessness, and uncertainty is also fuelling a mental health

crisis. The WHO is asking governments to put the issue "front and center."

arrow_forward