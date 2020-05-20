Lockdown: Calls to mental health and suicide helplines have more than doubled eople contemplating suicide

Guest : Wonderboy Peters
The national coronavirus lockdown and its effects have led to an increase in depression,
anxiety and suicide thoughts among South Africans.
This is evident from the sheer volume of calls received by the South African Depression
and Anxiety Group (SADAG) since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March,
SADAG operations director, Cassey Chambers, was quoted as saying to News24
recently. She says their calls have more than doubled since the beginning of the
lockdown, and it's growing every single day. They received an average of around 600
calls per day.
Mental health experts are warning that as the world pandemic drags on, the mounting
combination of death, joblessness, and uncertainty is also fuelling a mental health
crisis. The WHO is asking governments to put the issue "front and center."
Guest : LISA JOSHUA SONN
Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?
Guest : Dwight Okita | Novelist and poet at Freelancer |
There's been plenty written about the Power of Human Touch, and its ability to, among
other things, decrease stress, increase relaxation, and lower blood pressure and heart
rate. Hugs slow your pulse, calm your nervous system, and make everything feel slightly
less apocalyptic (specially during a global pandemic).
Guest : Prof Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
Mandela University |
Forget about TikTok dances, Siya Kolisi wants men to help around the house more
during the lockdown.
The Springbok captain has started a house-cleaning challenge for all the men out there
who might be sitting back and relaxing while their partner does all the cooking and
cleaning.
Guest : Ntsiki Dlulani | Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education |
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is this evening addressing the nation on
preparations for the re-opening of schools.
Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of
the coronavirus.
On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise
plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom, which could be as
early as next month.
A number of issues have been at the centre of the Education Department’s decision to
not yet announce a final plan, including the delay in deliveries of personal protective
equipment (PPE).
Guest : Storm Muller | ECD teacher at Jelly Babies Daycare |
Guest : Melinda Ferguson| Motoring Jounalist|
Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review 3 new cars
coming out soon
Guest : Kelly Van Niekerk
Guest : Maliek Fagodien