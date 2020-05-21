Increasingly desperate smokers seek alternatives as black-market prices skyrocket in the lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Podcast
Increasingly desperate smokers seek alternatives as black-market prices skyrocket in the lockdown

Increasingly desperate smokers seek alternatives as black-market prices skyrocket in the lockdown

Guest : Asanda Gcoyi | CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)

Recent news reports have been full of stories highlighting the flourishing black market in illegal cigarettes but as supplies dwindle
and prices for contraband ciggies skyrocket, just how long will smokers in South Africa be prepared to bear the risk and, more
importantly, the financial pain as lockdown lingers?
Increasingly desperate smokers are looking for ways to quit, but withdrawal is notoriously painful and even harder when the smoker
is stressed anyway. The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) say their members have been inundated with queries
from those seeking an alternative to cigarettes, but vape products are also, unfortunately - and unfairly - part of the lockdown ban.
VPASA argues that the level of demand they’re seeing from the public is evidence that smokers don't want to break the law but are in
desperate need of help to wean themselves off cigarettes.



Diabetes & corona

21 May 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba

When you hear the word “diabetes,” your first thought is likely about high blood sugar.
Blood sugar is an often-underestimated component of your health and this evening we’ve invited General Practioner Mokete
Setoaba to help us understand blood sugar, insulin and the development of diabetes.

Tech Talk : Helpify app

21 May 2020 8:34 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
             Yashmita Bhana | Founder and MD of the Nihka Technology Group 

Amid various tools available for non profits and aid organisations to connect with recipients, not all provide a quick yet efficient
communication mechanism. To provide South Africans with a targeted solution, Helpify is now available to nonprofits for this
purpose at no cost.
Helpify is a global Whatsapp powered and Free-to-use volunteering platform to GET HELP and PROVIDE HELP during this
Coronavirus /COVID-19 pandemic. While the idea was born for this time, the application can be used beyond Covid-19.

Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard

20 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest :  Charlotte Raubenheimer

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?

20 May 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : LISA JOSHUA SONN

Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?

Lockdown: Calls to mental health and suicide helplines have more than doubled eople contemplating suicide

20 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Wonderboy Peters

The national coronavirus lockdown and its effects have led to an increase in depression,
anxiety and suicide thoughts among South Africans.
This is evident from the sheer volume of calls received by the South African Depression
and Anxiety Group (SADAG) since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March,
SADAG operations director, Cassey Chambers, was quoted as saying to News24
recently. She says their calls have more than doubled since the beginning of the
lockdown, and it's growing every single day. They received an average of around 600
calls per day.
Mental health experts are warning that as the world pandemic drags on, the mounting
combination of death, joblessness, and uncertainty is also fuelling a mental health
crisis. The WHO is asking governments to put the issue "front and center."

This Guy Gets Paid to Cuddle Strangers

20 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Dwight Okita | Novelist and poet at Freelancer |

There's been plenty written about the Power of Human Touch, and its ability to, among
other things, decrease stress, increase relaxation, and lower blood pressure and heart
rate. Hugs slow your pulse, calm your nervous system, and make everything feel slightly
less apocalyptic (specially during a global pandemic).

Men, take notes! Siya Kolisi starts a household chores challenge

20 May 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Prof Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
                                                Mandela University |

Forget about TikTok dances, Siya Kolisi wants men to help around the house more
during the lockdown.
The Springbok captain has started a house-cleaning challenge for all the men out there
who might be sitting back and relaxing while their partner does all the cooking and
cleaning.

Beautiful News feature: Building ships, carving waves, and writing history. Stereotypes won’t stop us

19 May 2020 10:01 PM
Preparations for the re-opening of schools - EE responds

19 May 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Ntsiki Dlulani | Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education |

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is this evening addressing the nation on
preparations for the re-opening of schools.
Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of
the coronavirus.
On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise
plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom, which could be as
early as next month.
A number of issues have been at the centre of the Education Department’s decision to
not yet announce a final plan, including the delay in deliveries of personal protective
equipment (PPE).

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

