How Covid-19 impacts on people with Diabetes

Today at 04:45
Fitness Friday with Liezel V
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 05:10
The Travel Bug
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Tess Faber
Today at 05:20
Money Matters with Sylvia Walker
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sylvia Walker
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
US Senate passes bill to de-list Chinese companies from American stock exchanges
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - ounder &Chief Executive at Cannon Asset Managers, Prof. in Economics, Finance and Strategy at GIBS
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: City responds to Strandfontein camp allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Why we need Denel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eoin Shiell - Chef Lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:36
Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
The Character Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:40
Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health: Health implications of schools reopening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
WCED and learner transport - ‘How do we stick to 70% rule?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
ACTeq IT can help get your small business online ready for e-commerce IT solutions company develops computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. 21 May 2020 2:47 PM
View all Local
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray The Health Minister responded on Wednesday night to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee member Dr Glenda Gray's comments. 21 May 2020 8:11 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
How Covid-19 impacts on people with Diabetes

How Covid-19 impacts on people with Diabetes

Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba

When you hear the word “diabetes,” your first thought is likely about high blood sugar.
Blood sugar is an often-underestimated component of your health and this evening we’ve invited General Practioner Mokete
Setoaba to help us understand blood sugar, insulin and the development of diabetes.



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Lockdown memes & things

21 May 2020 10:01 PM

Guests : Cody Petrus | Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page) |
               Max Hurrell |
               Sanda Shandu |

Max – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE2l2qXwtiU

Cody - https://www.facebook.com/1931984887052509/videos/558290861483822/?q=tik%20kop&epa=SEARCH_BOX

Shandu - https://twitter.com/itsanda_control?lang=en

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Satanic Church officially registers

21 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Riaan Swiegelaar

The First registered Satanic organisation in South Africa...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Smokers seek alternatives as black-market prices skyrocket in the lockdown

21 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Asanda Gcoyi | CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)

Recent news reports have been full of stories highlighting the flourishing black market in illegal cigarettes but as supplies dwindle and prices for contraband ciggies skyrocket, just how long will smokers in South Africa be prepared to bear the risk and, more importantly, the financial pain as lockdown lingers?


Increasingly desperate smokers are looking for ways to quit, but withdrawal is notoriously painful and even harder when the smoker is stressed anyway.

The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) say their members have been inundated with queries from those seeking an alternative to cigarettes, but vape products are also, unfortunately - and unfairly - part of the lockdown ban.


VPASA argues that the level of demand they’re seeing from the public is evidence that smokers don't want to break the law but are in
desperate need of help to wean themselves off cigarettes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk : Helpify app

21 May 2020 8:34 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
             Yashmita Bhana | Founder and MD of the Nihka Technology Group 

Amid various tools available for non profits and aid organisations to connect with recipients, not all provide a quick yet efficient
communication mechanism. To provide South Africans with a targeted solution, Helpify is now available to nonprofits for this
purpose at no cost.
Helpify is a global Whatsapp powered and Free-to-use volunteering platform to GET HELP and PROVIDE HELP during this
Coronavirus /COVID-19 pandemic. While the idea was born for this time, the application can be used beyond Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard

20 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest :  Charlotte Raubenheimer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?

20 May 2020 9:33 PM

Guest : LISA JOSHUA SONN

Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: Calls to mental health and suicide helplines have more than doubled eople contemplating suicide

20 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Wonderboy Peters

The national coronavirus lockdown and its effects have led to an increase in depression,
anxiety and suicide thoughts among South Africans.
This is evident from the sheer volume of calls received by the South African Depression
and Anxiety Group (SADAG) since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March,
SADAG operations director, Cassey Chambers, was quoted as saying to News24
recently. She says their calls have more than doubled since the beginning of the
lockdown, and it's growing every single day. They received an average of around 600
calls per day.
Mental health experts are warning that as the world pandemic drags on, the mounting
combination of death, joblessness, and uncertainty is also fuelling a mental health
crisis. The WHO is asking governments to put the issue "front and center."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This Guy Gets Paid to Cuddle Strangers

20 May 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Dwight Okita | Novelist and poet at Freelancer |

There's been plenty written about the Power of Human Touch, and its ability to, among
other things, decrease stress, increase relaxation, and lower blood pressure and heart
rate. Hugs slow your pulse, calm your nervous system, and make everything feel slightly
less apocalyptic (specially during a global pandemic).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Men, take notes! Siya Kolisi starts a household chores challenge

20 May 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Prof Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
                                                Mandela University |

Forget about TikTok dances, Siya Kolisi wants men to help around the house more
during the lockdown.
The Springbok captain has started a house-cleaning challenge for all the men out there
who might be sitting back and relaxing while their partner does all the cooking and
cleaning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

