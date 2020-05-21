Surviving breast cancer amidst Coronavirus pandemic - a warrior shares her journey

Guests : Cody Petrus | Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page) |
Max Hurrell |
Sanda Shandu |
Guest : Riaan Swiegelaar
The First registered Satanic organisation in South Africa...
Guest : Asanda Gcoyi | CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)
Recent news reports have been full of stories highlighting the flourishing black market in illegal cigarettes but as supplies dwindle and prices for contraband ciggies skyrocket, just how long will smokers in South Africa be prepared to bear the risk and, more importantly, the financial pain as lockdown lingers?
Increasingly desperate smokers are looking for ways to quit, but withdrawal is notoriously painful and even harder when the smoker is stressed anyway.
The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) say their members have been inundated with queries from those seeking an alternative to cigarettes, but vape products are also, unfortunately - and unfairly - part of the lockdown ban.
VPASA argues that the level of demand they’re seeing from the public is evidence that smokers don't want to break the law but are in
desperate need of help to wean themselves off cigarettes.
Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba
When you hear the word “diabetes,” your first thought is likely about high blood sugar.
Blood sugar is an often-underestimated component of your health and this evening we’ve invited General Practioner Mokete
Setoaba to help us understand blood sugar, insulin and the development of diabetes.
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
Yashmita Bhana | Founder and MD of the Nihka Technology Group
Amid various tools available for non profits and aid organisations to connect with recipients, not all provide a quick yet efficient
communication mechanism. To provide South Africans with a targeted solution, Helpify is now available to nonprofits for this
purpose at no cost.
Helpify is a global Whatsapp powered and Free-to-use volunteering platform to GET HELP and PROVIDE HELP during this
Coronavirus /COVID-19 pandemic. While the idea was born for this time, the application can be used beyond Covid-19.
Guest : Charlotte Raubenheimer
Guest : LISA JOSHUA SONN
Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?
Guest : Wonderboy Peters
The national coronavirus lockdown and its effects have led to an increase in depression,
anxiety and suicide thoughts among South Africans.
This is evident from the sheer volume of calls received by the South African Depression
and Anxiety Group (SADAG) since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March,
SADAG operations director, Cassey Chambers, was quoted as saying to News24
recently. She says their calls have more than doubled since the beginning of the
lockdown, and it's growing every single day. They received an average of around 600
calls per day.
Mental health experts are warning that as the world pandemic drags on, the mounting
combination of death, joblessness, and uncertainty is also fuelling a mental health
crisis. The WHO is asking governments to put the issue "front and center."
Guest : Dwight Okita | Novelist and poet at Freelancer |
There's been plenty written about the Power of Human Touch, and its ability to, among
other things, decrease stress, increase relaxation, and lower blood pressure and heart
rate. Hugs slow your pulse, calm your nervous system, and make everything feel slightly
less apocalyptic (specially during a global pandemic).
Guest : Prof Rose Boswell | Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson
Mandela University |
Forget about TikTok dances, Siya Kolisi wants men to help around the house more
during the lockdown.
The Springbok captain has started a house-cleaning challenge for all the men out there
who might be sitting back and relaxing while their partner does all the cooking and
cleaning.