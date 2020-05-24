The Embrace Project aims to "creatively combat" gender based violence

Guest : Leanne Germanos | Founder at The Embrace Project |
The Embrace Project is an NPO which aims to "creatively combat" gender based
violence. We provide an online platform for the sale of artwork of different South
African artists and creatives who collaborate with our organisation. The proceeds of
these sales are given to selected grass-roots organisations already combating gender
based violence in their own communities. These organisations are the beneficiaries of
The Embrace Project.
The Embrace Project also creates awareness, through its social media pages, around
gender based violence (it’s prevalence and causes) while simultaneously working at
changing the narrative of violence and disempowerment.
Guest : Lucinda Evans | Chairperson at Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster |
Guest : Sean Robinson
Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black |
The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) has submitted a document to the
government on behalf of its members with recommendations around the sale of
alcohol at level 3 lockdown.
Alcohol sales will likely be allowed again under level 3 lockdown restrictions, which
president Cyrial Ramaphsa said is likely to happen before the end of the month.
Under current level 3 proposals, off-premises consumption of alcohol will be allowed,
subject to limited hours (Mon-Wed 08h00 – 12h00), and subject to an approved industry
plan on social distance and quantitative restrictions.
For information on Jack Black :
Home Delivery post: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/homedelivery/
webshop: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/shop/
website: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/
Guest : Dick Forslund | Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information &
Development Centre |
Guests : Cody Petrus | Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page) |
Max Hurrell |
Sanda Shandu |
Max – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE2l2qXwtiU
Cody - https://www.facebook.com/1931984887052509/videos/558290861483822/?q=tik%20kop&epa=SEARCH_BOX
Shandu - https://twitter.com/itsanda_control?lang=en
Guest : Riaan Swiegelaar
The First registered Satanic organisation in South Africa...
Guest : Asanda Gcoyi | CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)
Recent news reports have been full of stories highlighting the flourishing black market in illegal cigarettes but as supplies dwindle and prices for contraband ciggies skyrocket, just how long will smokers in South Africa be prepared to bear the risk and, more importantly, the financial pain as lockdown lingers?
Increasingly desperate smokers are looking for ways to quit, but withdrawal is notoriously painful and even harder when the smoker is stressed anyway.
The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) say their members have been inundated with queries from those seeking an alternative to cigarettes, but vape products are also, unfortunately - and unfairly - part of the lockdown ban.
VPASA argues that the level of demand they’re seeing from the public is evidence that smokers don't want to break the law but are in
desperate need of help to wean themselves off cigarettes.
Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba
When you hear the word “diabetes,” your first thought is likely about high blood sugar.
Blood sugar is an often-underestimated component of your health and this evening we’ve invited General Practioner Mokete
Setoaba to help us understand blood sugar, insulin and the development of diabetes.
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
Yashmita Bhana | Founder and MD of the Nihka Technology Group
Amid various tools available for non profits and aid organisations to connect with recipients, not all provide a quick yet efficient
communication mechanism. To provide South Africans with a targeted solution, Helpify is now available to nonprofits for this
purpose at no cost.
Helpify is a global Whatsapp powered and Free-to-use volunteering platform to GET HELP and PROVIDE HELP during this
Coronavirus /COVID-19 pandemic. While the idea was born for this time, the application can be used beyond Covid-19.
Guest : Charlotte Raubenheimer