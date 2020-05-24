Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Whats is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 09:50
Is the continued cigarette ban just factional politics playimg out in the NCC and ANC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook with Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:22
Lockdown level to be eased to level 3 - reaction from Entrepreneurs Organisation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President at Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO)
Today at 10:45
Covid-19: Do we need a modified approach, and what should it be?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-After Lock Down ….rent rather than buy a property?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Churches want to resume services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rev Barry Isaacs - Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA)
Today at 11:40
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:20
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: PJ Powers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Do not unban alcohol - #wewillbemoered

Do not unban alcohol - #wewillbemoered

Guest : Lucinda Evans | Chairperson at Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster |



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban

24 May 2020 10:28 PM

Guest : Sean Robinson
             Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black | 

The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) has submitted a document to the
government on behalf of its members with recommendations around the sale of
alcohol at level 3 lockdown.
Alcohol sales will likely be allowed again under level 3 lockdown restrictions, which
president Cyrial Ramaphsa said is likely to happen before the end of the month.
Under current level 3 proposals, off-premises consumption of alcohol will be allowed,
subject to limited hours (Mon-Wed 08h00 – 12h00), and subject to an approved industry
plan on social distance and quantitative restrictions.

For information on Jack Black : 

Home Delivery post: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/homedelivery/ 

webshop: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/shop/

website: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/ 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Embrace Project aims to "creatively combat" gender based violence

24 May 2020 9:56 PM

Guest : Leanne Germanos | Founder at The Embrace Project |

The Embrace Project is an NPO which aims to "creatively combat" gender based
violence. We provide an online platform for the sale of artwork of different South
African artists and creatives who collaborate with our organisation. The proceeds of
these sales are given to selected grass-roots organisations already combating gender
based violence in their own communities. These organisations are the beneficiaries of
The Embrace Project.
The Embrace Project also creates awareness, through its social media pages, around
gender based violence (it’s prevalence and causes) while simultaneously working at
changing the narrative of violence and disempowerment.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

POST-SPEECH ANALYSIS

24 May 2020 9:40 PM

Guest : Dick Forslund | Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information &
                                      Development Centre |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown memes & things

21 May 2020 10:01 PM

Guests : Cody Petrus | Founder at Keeping up with Cody (Facebook page) |
               Max Hurrell |
               Sanda Shandu |

Max – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE2l2qXwtiU

Cody - https://www.facebook.com/1931984887052509/videos/558290861483822/?q=tik%20kop&epa=SEARCH_BOX

Shandu - https://twitter.com/itsanda_control?lang=en

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Satanic Church officially registers

21 May 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Riaan Swiegelaar

The First registered Satanic organisation in South Africa...

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Smokers seek alternatives as black-market prices skyrocket in the lockdown

21 May 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Asanda Gcoyi | CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA)

Recent news reports have been full of stories highlighting the flourishing black market in illegal cigarettes but as supplies dwindle and prices for contraband ciggies skyrocket, just how long will smokers in South Africa be prepared to bear the risk and, more importantly, the financial pain as lockdown lingers?


Increasingly desperate smokers are looking for ways to quit, but withdrawal is notoriously painful and even harder when the smoker is stressed anyway.

The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA) say their members have been inundated with queries from those seeking an alternative to cigarettes, but vape products are also, unfortunately - and unfairly - part of the lockdown ban.


VPASA argues that the level of demand they’re seeing from the public is evidence that smokers don't want to break the law but are in
desperate need of help to wean themselves off cigarettes.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 impacts on people with Diabetes

21 May 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Mokete Setoaba

When you hear the word “diabetes,” your first thought is likely about high blood sugar.
Blood sugar is an often-underestimated component of your health and this evening we’ve invited General Practioner Mokete
Setoaba to help us understand blood sugar, insulin and the development of diabetes.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk : Helpify app

21 May 2020 8:34 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |
             Yashmita Bhana | Founder and MD of the Nihka Technology Group 

Amid various tools available for non profits and aid organisations to connect with recipients, not all provide a quick yet efficient
communication mechanism. To provide South Africans with a targeted solution, Helpify is now available to nonprofits for this
purpose at no cost.
Helpify is a global Whatsapp powered and Free-to-use volunteering platform to GET HELP and PROVIDE HELP during this
Coronavirus /COVID-19 pandemic. While the idea was born for this time, the application can be used beyond Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard

20 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest :  Charlotte Raubenheimer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

