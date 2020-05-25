Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloureds

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
Bonteheuwel on lockdown
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
Africa news update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lizette Booys - Teacher at West End Primary School
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Who owns your lunch break?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marleen Potgieter - Managing Director at Equity Works
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Is a Huawei phone without Google worth it?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Bongani Bongo, Chairperson of Home Affairs Committee in Parliament
Today at 07:20
The lockdown shows what we need to do to avoid climate disaster
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brian O'Callaghan - Consultant in Renewable Energy Finance
Today at 08:21
You can finally send and receive mail and other services via SA Post Office
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ivumile Nongogo - Acting CEO at SA Post Office
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Vuyo's Cafe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 10:08
Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 11:24
Copy of Food Flow - innovative new food redistribution programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Newell - co-founder of Food flow
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Baker Sound and Security ready and open for business #CapeTalkShoutOut to this multi-fitment centre in Cape Town that is surviving the Covid-19 lockdown, with Ninety One. 25 May 2020 11:21 AM
What level 3 means for university students - Deputy Minister Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the allowed 33% of students will return to campus and the plans for the rest to work remotely. 25 May 2020 10:12 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 25 May 2020 10:00 AM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme. 25 May 2020 7:28 PM
Tiger brands get mauled - and there may be significant job cuts More health issues are devouring Tiger Brands. 25 May 2020 6:51 PM
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloureds

Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloureds

Guest : Celeste Williams

Melody, a brand-new TV series, filmed entirely on location on the Cape flats and Cape
Town and starring local actors, has been well received on SABC 2 and will be renewed
for another season.
It is a story about a young and talented penny-whistler from Athlone who uses music as
a form of escapism from her impoverished background and abusive father. When she
gets an opportunity to audition for a music scholarship, will she stand up against her
tyrannical father and follow her dreams?



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Beautiful News feature: Your bravery can move mountains

25 May 2020 9:59 PM

WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top suggestion will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.
https://www.beautifulnews.com/busting-taboos-and-portraying-purity-breastfeedingmothers
https://www.beautifulnews.com/theres-nothing-conventional-about-class-here-kidsmove-their-own-beat
https://www.beautifulnews.com/your-bravery-can-move-mountains

Africa Day & its impact on the continent

25 May 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Solly Moeng |

Brand SA unites the continent with a song to honour Africa Day 2020

25 May 2020 8:58 PM

Guest : Vincent Manzini | Founder & MD at Blank Kanvas |

Happy Africa Day!

Today (Monday 25 May) marks the 57th Annual Commemoration of Africa Day, the day
when the continent made history with the founding of the Organisation of African Unity
(OAU), the precursor to the African Union (AU). The day is intended to celebrate and
acknowledge the successes of the continent in the fight against colonialism and
apartheid, as well as the progress the continent has made, while also reflecting upon
the common challenges it faces in a global environment.


To mark this important date, Brand SA collaborated with musicians , producers, DJ Loyd
& Sir Vincent to develop a song in honour of the day.

Follow up: #EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project

25 May 2020 8:50 PM

Guest : Parveen Banderker

With the month of Ramadan ending, Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival celebrating the end
of the month of fasting, has been uniquely different to any other year. This year,
Muslims across the world experienced an Eid like never before
Traditionally, the important celebration would be spent with communal prayers in
mosques and big gatherings with family and friends, but this year it looked different
with many Muslims celebrating Eid creatively at home.
Some joined virtual gatherings or used social media (like WhatsApp) to keep connected
with extended family and friends.

News focus: SAMRC investigation into Glenda Gray is a 'witch hunt' - Adam Habib

25 May 2020 8:36 PM

Guest : Adam Habib Professor |

Do not unban alcohol - #wewillbemoered

24 May 2020 10:51 PM

Guest : Lucinda Evans | Chairperson at Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster |

Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban

24 May 2020 10:28 PM

Guest : Sean Robinson
             Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black | 

The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) has submitted a document to the
government on behalf of its members with recommendations around the sale of
alcohol at level 3 lockdown.
Alcohol sales will likely be allowed again under level 3 lockdown restrictions, which
president Cyrial Ramaphsa said is likely to happen before the end of the month.
Under current level 3 proposals, off-premises consumption of alcohol will be allowed,
subject to limited hours (Mon-Wed 08h00 – 12h00), and subject to an approved industry
plan on social distance and quantitative restrictions.

For information on Jack Black : 



Home Delivery post: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/homedelivery/

webshop: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/shop/

website: https://www.jackblackbeer.com/

The Embrace Project aims to "creatively combat" gender based violence

24 May 2020 9:56 PM

Guest : Leanne Germanos | Founder at The Embrace Project |

The Embrace Project is an NPO which aims to "creatively combat" gender based
violence. We provide an online platform for the sale of artwork of different South
African artists and creatives who collaborate with our organisation. The proceeds of
these sales are given to selected grass-roots organisations already combating gender
based violence in their own communities. These organisations are the beneficiaries of
The Embrace Project.
The Embrace Project also creates awareness, through its social media pages, around
gender based violence (it’s prevalence and causes) while simultaneously working at
changing the narrative of violence and disempowerment.

POST-SPEECH ANALYSIS

24 May 2020 9:40 PM

Guest : Dr Dick Forslund | Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre |

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

Local Business Opinion Politics

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Spain revises virus death toll down by nearly 2,000

25 May 2020 8:25 PM

Naptosa seeks assurances on COVID-19 measures as teachers return to school

25 May 2020 8:14 PM

Sadtu: KZN DBE needs at least 2 weeks to prep for teachers to return

25 May 2020 6:45 PM

