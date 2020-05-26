Subs bench

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Its a great oppurtunity to re-imagine the SA economy due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 09:50
Callers and Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Black Tobacco Farmers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your faves-Thiart Coffee
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Danie Thiart - Owner of Danie Thiart Coffee
Today at 10:45
Solutions company switches from tech ands events to manufacture PPE's to keep staff employed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Anderson - Owner of the Solutions Company
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech: How a COVID-19 contact tracing app works in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kimon de Greef
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What possible futures can we expect going into Stage 3?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital The transformation of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a Covid-19 field hospital is almost complete. 26 May 2020 6:32 PM
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
Vuyo's Cafe provides keeps medical staff caffeinated inside Cape Town hospitals The cafes received essential service status continuing to provide Red Cross and Somerset hospital staff's coffee during lockdown. 26 May 2020 3:41 PM
View all Local
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
View all Politics
Pay less tax when working from home Craig Rocher on the criteria you must meet to claim for “home offices expenses” and which expenses are deductible (NOT the phone). 27 May 2020 9:19 AM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
Should churches reopen now? Pastor Isaacs says yes, in smaller groups Pastor Barry Isaacs says he is comfortable with congregants standing with their hands in the air singing songs to worship God. 26 May 2020 10:58 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Subs bench

Subs bench

Guest : Akhona Mashaya



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Motoring with Melinda: Renault Triber

26 May 2020 10:17 PM

Guest :  Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|

Our regular motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is back in the driver’s seat today and
she will give us her thoughts car industry opening up and she will review the Renault
Triber
Coronavirus and the car world
Some say the pandemic will permanently change the auto industry….

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa leads call for national day of prayer & religious activities resume

26 May 2020 10:13 PM

Guest : Bishop-elect Joshua Louw | Bishop-elect of Table Bay at Anglican Church |


Will churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of religious gatherings be
allowed to operate in some form soon? South Africa will find out from President Cyril
Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.
Earlier this evening, Ramaphosa lead the call for a National Day of Prayer through a
televised broadcast at 7:30pm nationwide.
During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions
for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command
Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with
interfaith leaders.
There have been calls from some churches to declare places of worship an essential
service from lockdown level 3.
Places of worship have been closed since lockdown began on 27 March.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Overcoming loneliness

26 May 2020 10:11 PM

Guests : Kate Solomons | internship-coordinator at TraumaClinic Foundation |
               Robyn Rosin | Clinical Psychologist|
          
The great irony is that as we become increasingly "connected"—on social media, video
calling, and messaging—we simultaneously feel increasingly lonely.
And even though we may use technology to feel more connected, it may be exactly
what’s leading us to feel lonely.
Though COVID-19 restrictions are easing, many people continue to feel lonely with
social distancing still in place and, for many, lockdown continuing.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 will affect student housing

26 May 2020 10:07 PM

Guest : Sean Kenealy | Director at STAG African |

The phased-in return of university students to campus under Level 3 lockdown has
highlighted the need for an updated approach to student housing.
In order to provide a controlled environment where hygiene protocols and residencebased screening can be enforced, on-campus accommodation needs to limit social
interaction, without losing the vitally important aspect of community.
Moving forward, the design of student accommodation will need to account for the
certainty of similar pandemics in the future.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Your bravery can move mountains

25 May 2020 9:59 PM

WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top suggestion will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.
https://www.beautifulnews.com/busting-taboos-and-portraying-purity-breastfeedingmothers
https://www.beautifulnews.com/theres-nothing-conventional-about-class-here-kidsmove-their-own-beat
https://www.beautifulnews.com/your-bravery-can-move-mountains

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Day & its impact on the continent

25 May 2020 9:49 PM

Guest : Solly Moeng |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local TV series 'Melody' aims to rectify stereotypes about coloureds

25 May 2020 9:30 PM

Guest : Celeste Williams

Melody, a brand-new TV series, filmed entirely on location on the Cape flats and Cape
Town and starring local actors, has been well received on SABC 2 and will be renewed
for another season.
It is a story about a young and talented penny-whistler from Athlone who uses music as
a form of escapism from her impoverished background and abusive father. When she
gets an opportunity to audition for a music scholarship, will she stand up against her
tyrannical father and follow her dreams?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brand SA unites the continent with a song to honour Africa Day 2020

25 May 2020 8:58 PM

Guest : Vincent Manzini | Founder & MD at Blank Kanvas |

Happy Africa Day!

Today (Monday 25 May) marks the 57th Annual Commemoration of Africa Day, the day
when the continent made history with the founding of the Organisation of African Unity
(OAU), the precursor to the African Union (AU). The day is intended to celebrate and
acknowledge the successes of the continent in the fight against colonialism and
apartheid, as well as the progress the continent has made, while also reflecting upon
the common challenges it faces in a global environment.


To mark this important date, Brand SA collaborated with musicians , producers, DJ Loyd
& Sir Vincent to develop a song in honour of the day.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up: #EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project

25 May 2020 8:50 PM

Guest : Parveen Banderker

With the month of Ramadan ending, Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival celebrating the end
of the month of fasting, has been uniquely different to any other year. This year,
Muslims across the world experienced an Eid like never before
Traditionally, the important celebration would be spent with communal prayers in
mosques and big gatherings with family and friends, but this year it looked different
with many Muslims celebrating Eid creatively at home.
Some joined virtual gatherings or used social media (like WhatsApp) to keep connected
with extended family and friends.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Business Lifestyle

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

Local

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

Local

Jacob Zuma wants his corruption trial to start soon, say lawyers

27 May 2020 9:24 AM

NHLS battles demand for COVID-19 test kits, WC facing backlog of 18,000 tests

27 May 2020 8:17 AM

FFC urges govt to reconsider its fiscal consolidation stance

27 May 2020 7:23 AM

